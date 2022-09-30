ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials looking for Mississippi teen who hasn’t been seen for more than a week

 4 days ago
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a young woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Darby Locke, 18, of Hattiesburg, was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center, in the 3800 block of Veteran’s Memorial Drive, on Sept. 21, 2022, around 8:30 p.m.

She could be wearing a purple t-shirt with green sweatpants. She is described as 5’4 and roughly 120 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has a tattoo of the word “ART” on the top of her chest (as seen in the photo above).

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.

Celeste Powers
3d ago

There was a whole thread where Darcy herself was saying she’s fine and safe that her mom was causing the drama. Might want to scroll groups and see

G. S.
3d ago

I hope she's found safe and alive. that's why when you are out at night you need to use the Buddy System.

#Hattiesburg Police
