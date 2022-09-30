Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County
Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Detroit News
At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe
Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
Detroit News
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
Detroit News
Ford scion upset with Grosse Pointe Farms church's anti-abortion display
Anti-abortion signs posted in the yard of a Grosse Pointe Farms church have sparked a dispute with a high-profile neighbor over community aesthetics, with the controversy boiling over just weeks before Michigan’s voters will weigh in on a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Ahead...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
Detroit News
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
Detroit News
Divisive ShotSpotter hears what Detroiters know too well: Bullets are flying
Detroit — Acoustic sensors posted on buildings, telephone poles and other structures in two Detroit neighborhoods covering just six and a half of the city's 142.9 square miles record gunshots more than once every two hours on average, according to Detroit police data. After the Detroit Police Department launched...
Detroit News
I-94 open again in Detroit after Second Avenue bridge work
Both directions of I-94 reopened Tuesday morning after crews successfully completed work on the new Second Avenue bridge that spans the interstate, the state department of transportation said. East and westbound I-94 were closed for five days while the Michigan Department of Transportation completed post-tensioning work on the Second Avenue...
Detroit News
'Egregious': Senior dog dies after found buried alive in Detroit
Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue founder Theresa Sumpter on Friday night raced to save a dog found in heartbreaking shape. City animal control officers reached out to her group after responding to retrieve “Ghost,” whose owners allegedly buried him alive in a southwest Detroit neighborhood because of his health issues.
Detroit News
Suspect dead after Bloomfield Township deli shooting
A 52-year-old employee at a deli in Bloomfield Township reportedly opened fire into the restaurant on Sunday, injuring a coworker before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police said. The shooting unfolded at around 10 a.m. Sunday at Steve’s Deli, located off Telegraph Road in a shopping plaza...
Detroit News
Detroit police fatally shoot man armed with a knife
Detroit police shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Sunday on the city's west side. In a video recorded at the scene, police Chief James White said officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife who was having a mental health crisis at about 5 a.m. in an apartment on Littlefield Street.
Detroit News
Dearborn parents charged in abuse of one-month-old
A Dearborn man and woman accused of abusing their one-month-old baby last week have been formally charged, police said Monday. Murtadha Almeamaar, 31, and Amy Taulbee, 30, were both arraigned Monday in Dearborn's 19th District Court in Dearborn on a charge of first-degree child abuse. If convicted, the charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Police said Almeamaar was also charged with being a habitual offender on a second offense.
Detroit News
Suspect sought in assault at Oakland University
Oakland University police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an assault reported on campus Monday. The victim was walking toward the entrance of Hamlin Hall around 10:26 a.m. when the suspect attacked her, officials said in a statement. The man was armed with a handgun...
Detroit News
Parent sues Macomb Co. school board, alleging free speech violations
A Michigan police officer is suing the Chippewa Valley Schools Board of Education and two of its members, alleging they contacted her employer and the U.S. Department of Justice after she complained about the impact of COVID-related school closures on her son. On Thursday, Sandra Hernden, the mother of three...
Detroit News
Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old
Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
Detroit News
Vaping, smokeless tobacco products to be banned at UM
Vaping will be banned on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses when its new tobacco policy is updated next month. The policy, which bans all tobacco products, is effective Nov. 17, the same day as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event by the American Cancer Society aimed at encouraging smokers to quit.
Detroit News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Canton
A 56-year-old Wayne resident is dead after crossing a road and being struck by a vehicle Monday in Canton Township, police said. Officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. to a location on Michigan Avenue near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a...
Detroit News
Michigan first-half observations: Wolverines get off to fast start against Hawkeyes
Iowa City, Iowa — As recent history has shown, Michigan has struggled to emerge from Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium with a victory. The last time the teams met, Michigan walloped Iowa, 42-3, in the Big Ten championship game last December in Indianapolis. But that was then, and this is now in hostile Kinnick where Iowa has won the last four against Michigan in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016, when Michigan was No. 2 and lost 14-13 on a field goal with no time left.
Detroit News
One dead, two injured after car plows into tree in Novi
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash early Monday morning in Novi that left a 24-year-old Novi man dead and injured two others, police said. Officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives near 10 Mile and Haggerty roads for a report of a crash, according to Novi police.
Detroit News
One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings in Eastpointe
A 60-year-old man is accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Friday in Eastpointe that may have been connected to a road rage incident, police said. Officers were called at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near 8 Mile and Kelly roads for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. They arrived and found an 18-year-old man laying in the street with a gunshot wound and unresponsive.
