Indonesia Inclusive Insurance Report 2022: An Open Door for an Innovative Inclusive Insurance Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ion Exchange Resin Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. China's demand for Ion Exchange Resin has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2011, 2016 and 2021) and long-term forecasts through 2026 and 2031 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

