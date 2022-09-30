Indonesia Inclusive Insurance Report 2022: An Open Door for an Innovative Inclusive Insurance Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Arup Laboratories and Biocartis Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher's research report suggests that the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecasted years 2022-2028. China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are considered in the region.
Global Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Alpha Therapeutics, Biogen, Karger and Pfizer Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market Research Report by Product Type (Drug Based and Surgery), End-user, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market size was estimated...
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022: Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector, and Increased R&D Activity Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Product, by Functionality, by Formulations, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pharmaceutical excipients market size is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during...
Global Efficacy Testing Market Report 2022: Emerging Economies Providing Rapid Growth in End-Use Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Efficacy Testing Market Research Report by Test Type (Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing and Disinfectant Efficacy Testing), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Efficacy Testing Market size was...
Styrene Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Styrene Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Styrene capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 39.65 mtpa in 2021...
$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market. The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from...
Global Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator & Freezers Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Arena Instrumentation, B Medical Systems, Dulas and Godrej Appliances Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator & Freezers Market Research Report by Position (Chest and Upright), Capacity, End-Use, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator &...
Global Single-cell Genome Sequencing Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Single-cell Genome Sequencing Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Single-cell Genome Sequencing Market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Companies Mentioned. 10x Genomics. BD. BGI. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche...
Global Motorsport Market to Grow by $8.93 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Motorsport Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The motorsport market is poised to grow by $8.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The report on the motorsport market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market (2022-2027) by Device, Technique, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is estimated to be worth USD 590.32 million in 2022, and is...
Ion Exchange Resin Markets in China: Demand to Grow at 4% Through 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ion Exchange Resin Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. China's demand for Ion Exchange Resin has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2011, 2016 and 2021) and long-term forecasts through 2026 and 2031 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
What Is The Indian Visa Procedure for German Citizens
The government of India has announced a new online application process for German citizens applying for an Indian visa. We believe that this new process will be more convenient and efficient for our customers, and we look forward to helping them with their travel plans. We are pleased to announce...
CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6
10/03/2022, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.
The Worldwide Agriculture IoT Industry is Projected to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Agriculture IoT Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Agriculture IoT Market is projected to reach USD 20,470.21 million by 2027 from USD 9,797.09 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.06% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report...
Social Media, Government and Media & Entertainment Companies Least Trusted by Consumers to Keep Personal Data Secure
Banking & Finance, Healthcare and Consumer Technology Companies most trusted industries to protect personal information. Citizens of Germany, Australia, the UK and France are the least trusting when it comes to security of personal data. The vast majority of data breach victims have experienced a negative impact on their lives,...
Global Crane (Mobile, Marine & Port, Fixed) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $45+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, and Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Crane Market: Analysis By Type (Mobile Cranes, Marine & Port Cranes and Fixed Cranes), By Application (Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, Oil & Gas and Other), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market: Analysis By Type (Tuberculin Skin Test LTBI Testing and Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA) LTBI Testing), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global latent tuberculosis infection...
U.K.ABROAD Simplifies Online British Passport Renewals From The USA
Florida, USA - October 4, 2022 — Right now, it is estimated that there are over a million British ex-pats currently living in the United States. While there are many positive reasons someone may choose to swap the UK for the US, it’s a decision that comes with some administrative drawbacks. Most notably, renewing a British passport from outside the UK can be challenging. One company is hoping to change this for good, simplifying the process for anyone currently living in the US and needing to renew their passport.
High Price of Electric Vehicles Deters Over 60% of UK and US Potential Buyers, New Juniper Research Survey Finds
A new Juniper Research survey has found that 66% of UK respondents and 61% of US respondents are discouraged from adopting electric vehicles due to their high purchase price. It noted that electric vehicles must demonstrate lower running costs compared to traditional vehicles to justify the initial expenditure. Electric vehicles...
