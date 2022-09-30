South Windsor PD identify man killed in motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police have identified the man who was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer early Friday morning.

The victim was identified by police as 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly from Simsbury.

Police said that Eberly was driving home from work at FedEx on his motorcycle when he was struck by a tractor-trailer near Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators stated that this investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Johnson at (860) 644-2551 (extension #193).

