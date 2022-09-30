Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a crash in Springfield Township on Sunday. It happened around 1:54 p.m. when Springfield Township Police were dispatched to a head-on crash near the 900 block of West North Bend Road. Police said a driver, identified as Luther...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after 3 shot in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after three people were reportedly shot in Avondale Monday night. According to police, around 10:27 p.m. Shot spotter alerted officers to 14 rounds detected at Alameda and Caplin Place off Reading Road. Police said one victim was transported to UC Hospital in a...
Fox 19
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
Fox 19
Three shot in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after three people were shot in Avondale overnight. It was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Carplin Place near Reading Road. Two of the shooting victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in ambulances,...
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
Fox 19
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - The teen driver charged in last week’s crash that killed one University of Cincinnati student and injured another was previously charged in a police pursuit last year that sent a Boone County sheriff’s deputy to the hospital. Both incidents involved stolen cars, and in both...
WLWT 5
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Juvenile in critical condition after crash involving semi in Cold Spring
A two-vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and a SUV left one juvenile in critical condition, Sunday evening in Cold Spring.
Fox 19
Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was flown to UC Medical Center with serious injuries after he was struck by three cars Saturday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmain McGuffey confirmed. The crash occurred in the 11700 block of U.S. 42 when a driver of a Kia Soul attempted to turn...
Fox 19
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to a Pontius Avenue house around 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle striking a building on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
