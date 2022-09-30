ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

hourdetroit.com

Editor’s Letter: Top Doctors List 2022

I knew from the moment my scalpel sliced through the skin of the fetal pig that I did not want to be a surgeon. Or a doctor. Although I had some wonderful science teachers at Clawson Junior High and High School, it was just never my thing. Mrs. Dutton’s creative writing class, where I could pen my own soap opera — a knockoff of my favorite show, General Hospital — was the closest I came to pursuing a career in medicine.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals

Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
ROCHESTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Howell HS senior receives National Merit commendation

Mia Vlies, a senior at Howell High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Vlies was presented with a Letter of Commendation from Howell High School and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) to honor his achievement. While Commended students will not continue in the 2023 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, they have placed in the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
HOWELL, MI
The Oakland Press

Schools struggle to get back to pre-pandemic test score levels

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect students throughout Oakland County based on test scores from the spring. Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) scores from Spring 2022 for grades three through seven lag behind scores from Spring 2019. Preliminary SAT tests given to eighth graders also continue to lag behind scores from three years ago.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Town hall Monday on transit millage

One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day

Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Rate of Michigan veteran suicides outpaces civilians but help available

Lisa Calice says she will never stop loving him. In October 1999, Lisa met her adopted son, Vlady, for the first time in Ukraine. He was four years old. Calice said her son was bright, loving, and super smart, speaking English right away once arriving at his new home halfway across the world in Rochester Hills. Vlady was always fascinated with firefighters, eventually joining the Oakland Township Fire Department soon after graduating from Detroit Catholic Central High School in 2012.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County

A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Meadow Brook Theatre opens 56th season with a Halloween favorite

Tim Dolan was an 11th grader at Utica High School when he attended a student matinee of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Meadow Brook Theatre. “It changed my life,” said the former Shelby Township resident who lives in New York City. “As fate would have it, the first time I get to do it is 21 years later at the theatre where I first saw it. It’s pretty wild!”
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

