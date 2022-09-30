Read full article on original website
Increased wages, no more mandatory overtime as University of Michigan nurses ratify contract
Nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to ratify a new contract that will give them ratification and retention bonuses, end mandatory overtime in most cases and see pay raises over the course of four years.
The Oakland Press
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
hourdetroit.com
Editor’s Letter: Top Doctors List 2022
I knew from the moment my scalpel sliced through the skin of the fetal pig that I did not want to be a surgeon. Or a doctor. Although I had some wonderful science teachers at Clawson Junior High and High School, it was just never my thing. Mrs. Dutton’s creative writing class, where I could pen my own soap opera — a knockoff of my favorite show, General Hospital — was the closest I came to pursuing a career in medicine.
The Oakland Press
Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals
Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
Washtenaw County fruit farm poised to change hands when longtime owners retire
WASHTENAW COUNTY --Jan and Bruce Upston have spent decades running Wasem Fruit Farm in Augusta Township. Now the couple, both in their mid-to-late 70s, are looking to retire and pass the farm on to the next generation. Wasem Fruit Farm, located at 6580 Judd Rd., is a family-owned and operated...
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell HS senior receives National Merit commendation
Mia Vlies, a senior at Howell High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Vlies was presented with a Letter of Commendation from Howell High School and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) to honor his achievement. While Commended students will not continue in the 2023 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, they have placed in the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The Oakland Press
Schools struggle to get back to pre-pandemic test score levels
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect students throughout Oakland County based on test scores from the spring. Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) scores from Spring 2022 for grades three through seven lag behind scores from Spring 2019. Preliminary SAT tests given to eighth graders also continue to lag behind scores from three years ago.
Arab American News
Dearborn and Attorney General to host expungement fair to help residents clear convictions from record
DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn, the Michigan Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office and Safe and Just Michigan are partnering to host an expungement fair to help as many Dearborn residents as possible to get their chance at having a clean record, the city said Monday.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state. More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Detroit News
$100M landfill cleanup fund likely to aid GOP ex-chair's development site
A $100 million landfill cleanup fund approved by the state Legislature this week and pushed by the city of Rochester Hills is likely to benefit a property being developed by the former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Rochester Hills officials said Friday that Madison Park, a former landfill bordered...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA). Since the start of the pandemic, many educators have left the profession to start tutoring or a different career...
The Oakland Press
Town hall Monday on transit millage
One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
The Oakland Press
Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day
Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County mother sues Chippewa Valley school board over free speech
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County mother is suing the Chippewa Valley School Board after members of the board emailed the department of justice and her employer complaining about her behavior at school board meetings. At the height of the pandemic, school board meetings across the state became...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
The Oakland Press
Rate of Michigan veteran suicides outpaces civilians but help available
Lisa Calice says she will never stop loving him. In October 1999, Lisa met her adopted son, Vlady, for the first time in Ukraine. He was four years old. Calice said her son was bright, loving, and super smart, speaking English right away once arriving at his new home halfway across the world in Rochester Hills. Vlady was always fascinated with firefighters, eventually joining the Oakland Township Fire Department soon after graduating from Detroit Catholic Central High School in 2012.
The Oakland Press
Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County
A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
The Oakland Press
Meadow Brook Theatre opens 56th season with a Halloween favorite
Tim Dolan was an 11th grader at Utica High School when he attended a student matinee of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Meadow Brook Theatre. “It changed my life,” said the former Shelby Township resident who lives in New York City. “As fate would have it, the first time I get to do it is 21 years later at the theatre where I first saw it. It’s pretty wild!”
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
