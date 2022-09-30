Read full article on original website
john steele
3d ago
I’m constantly hearing the underserved in the city don’t get the same benefits the surrounding counties get. This tells me that no matter what is offered the kids don’t take advantage of it. Somehow we have to make the parents accountable to make their children show up. The circle of poverty will never be broken otherwise.
Reply
5
Marcus
3d ago
There comes a time ,and I believe this is it, where we have to hold Parents accountable and stop relying on government to be parents.I know people will not agree with this but I’m gonna say it anyway.If you can’t or refuse to properly raise your children then don’t have them
Reply
4
