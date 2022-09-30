Pa. election 2022: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot

Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Pa. collected $4.2B in tax revenue in September; $9.8B so far this year
HARRISBURG, PA – Mirroring some of the confusion in the national economy, Pennsylvania’s tax collections for September also were a mixed bag, according to newly released state data. The commonwealth collected $4.2 billion in general fund revenue in September, coming in at $135.8 million, or 3.3 percent, ahead...
therecord-online.com
‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme
HARRISBURG, PA – State agriculture officials gathered in York County on Friday to announce the theme for the 2023 Farm Show. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from Jan. 7-14, will be “Rooted in Progress.”
