St. Lucie County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Fall Festival Special Needs Dance on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center. This special event is designed for our special needs community (ages 5 and older) to enjoy a fun-filled evening with lively music, crafts and refreshments.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO