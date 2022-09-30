Read full article on original website
stlucieco.gov
UF/IFAS St. Lucie Ag-Extension Fall Festival Offers Plants, Petting Zoo, Programs and More
Looking for a fall event that goes beyond the traditional pumpkin patch?. Mark your calendars for the UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie Ag-Extension Fall Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Extension Office, 8400 Picos Road, Fort Pierce. The day’s line-up...
stlucieco.gov
Fenn Center Hosts Special Needs Fall Dance Oct. 21
St. Lucie County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Fall Festival Special Needs Dance on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center. This special event is designed for our special needs community (ages 5 and older) to enjoy a fun-filled evening with lively music, crafts and refreshments.
