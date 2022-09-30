ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQAyA_0iGWWDbS00

Gainers

  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI rose 42% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Thursday. SAI.TECH recently announced the launch of new liquid cooling Bitcoin mining infrastructure products.
  • SHF Holdings Inc SHFS shares rose 36.2% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition completed business combination of SHF, Safe Harbor Financial, which offers compliance services to financial institutions that serve the regulated cannabis industry.
  • Arrival ARVL rose 34% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Arrival said it has produced the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 16% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 14.7% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Thursday. Iveda Solutions, last month, announced a $5 million private placement.
  • Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais CIG rose 10.6% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after dropping around 3% on Thursday.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 10.3% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX rose 8.5% to $32.75 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval of Relyvrio for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT rose 7.3% to $12.30 in pre-market trading.
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 7% to $5.11 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 6.6% to $7.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Thursday.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. MU rose 3.6% to $51.83 in pre-market trading. Micron posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued Q1 revenue guidance below estimates.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 33.6% to $0.1980 in pre-market trading. AVCT announced intent to effect reverse stock split.
  • Rent-A-Center Inc RCII fell 20.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM shares fell 16.9% to $0.11 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Thursday. Tuesday Morning recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.33 per share.
  • Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 15.2% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after dropping around 14% on Thursday.
  • NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 9.3% to $86.45 in pre-market trading. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.
  • Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO fell 9.2% to $4.70 in pre-market trading following the company's recent uplisting to Nasdaq.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV fell 9.2% to $30.80 in pre-market trading after dipping around 55% on Thursday. The company recently posted a loss of $2.06 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
  • Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc ALPS shares fell 6.3% to $4.96 in pre-market trading.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF shares fell 6% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. BioAffinity Technologies recently announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 5.5% to $30.61 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Pharmaceuticals#Stock#Pre Market Trading#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Shf Holdings Inc Shfs#Safe Harbor Financial#International Holding Ag#Iveda Solutions Inc#Ivda#Cig#Amlx#Fda#Gigacloud Technology Inc#Ionq Inc#Ionq
Benzinga

How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?

Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
DRINKS
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

NYSE American to Suspend Trading Immediately in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") — ticker symbol AMPE — from the Exchange. Trading in the Company's common stock on the NYSE American will be suspended immediately.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Ready Capital

Within the last quarter, Ready Capital RC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ready Capital has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $12.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Alphabet To $114? Plus This Analyst Predicts $145 For Disney

B of A Securities cut Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $125 to $114. Alphabet shares rose 1.9% to $100.50 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt cut Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI price target from $24 to $20. Sinclair Broadcast shares rose 2.3% to close at $18.50 on Monday. RBC Capital lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
170K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy