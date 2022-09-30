Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Russell A. Miller
Visitation for 78-year-old Russell A. Miller of rural Iowa City will be held Saturday, October 15th, from 4 – 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 PM, Sunday, October 16th, at the Windham Bar and Grill 1747 Black Diamond Rd SW in Oxford.
kciiradio.com
Kalona South Town and Richmond to Begin Fire Hydrant Flushing
Residents in the Kalona South Town and Richmond areas are advised this week crews will be doing maintenance work in town. Fire hydrants in South Town and Richmond will be flushed Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. It is advised during these hours you may experience low water pressure and/or water discoloration. You are also advised to avoid using hot water to keep discolored water from collecting in your water heater.
kciiradio.com
“Scouting for Food” Drive Underway In Kalona, Keota, Wellman
Beginning this weekend, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will be going door-to-door in Kalona, Keota, and Wellman, as part of their annual food drive. “Scouting for Food,” which became a national event in 1988, asks residents of these areas to donate any canned foods or non-perishable items. Saturday,...
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet Monday, October 3rd. There will be a discussion regarding Axiom Projects, including but not limited to, the drainage issue on Buckeye Lane and Kleopfer Avenue and the reassessment of the Highway 22 parking permit. This will be followed by a report from the city...
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. A public hearing will be held about the animal confinement feeding operation in Lime Creek Township. A discussion will be held, and possible action may be taken on the proposed Washington County Ordinance for special valuation of wind energy conversion property. A discussion will also be held, with action being taken regarding job descriptions for various staff positions at Washington County Ambulance Services.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Community Theatre forced to find new home after over 50 years
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
kciiradio.com
Mayor Rosien puts his Trust Behind New Snow Ban Parking Policy
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved the third and final reading for the newly implemented snow ban parking policy on a 5-1 vote. This policy will go into effect when the Mayor issues a snow emergency which will ban parking on public streets, alleys, and the downtown square until the snow has been cleared.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
KWQC
‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
ktvo.com
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa
NEAR CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — Wapello County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa. The crash happened along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe Road turnoff around 9:35 a.m. Friday. Kelly Feikert, with the Wapello County Rural Fire Department, said both vehicles were headed...
KWQC
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
cbs2iowa.com
Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
ourquadcities.com
Genesis West emergency department closing
Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CHRISTIAN SWARTZENTRUBER
On today’s program we’re talking with Christian Swartzentruber, President of the Kalona Rotary Club, about the club and some of their recent and upcoming events.
siouxlandnews.com
Anamosa hosts 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest, Pumpkin Weigh Off
Anamosa — Saturday morning, Anamosa hosted it's 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest event in downtown Anamosa. This year’s theme was 150 Years and Still Standing Gourd, to coincide with the 150th Anniversary of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is like Christmas.", said Greg Norlin...
KCRG.com
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
kciiradio.com
Registration Open for November Afterschool 4-H STEM Club
The After School STEM Club is now taking registrations for the November session titled A Long Way Down: Designing Parachutes. This science club is open to all Keota students in 4th-6th grade. Washington County Extension & 4-H is partnering with Keota Elementary with support from Keota Elementary Boosters to offer...
