ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Mauro & Mateo Diaz

Mauro E. Diaz, age 52, and Mateo Diaz, age 8, both of Casper, died on September 24, 2022, in a car accident near Thermopolis, Wyoming. Mauro, born April 21, 1970, in northern Mexico to Mauro and Guadalupe Diaz, had a life defined and influenced by the outdoors. He grew up as a Boy Scout, cyclist, Little Leaguer, and overall athlete.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Guild holding first-ever Wyoming Craft Spirits Week; Casper to host ‘MASQUERADE!’ gala

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Distillers Guild is preparing to hold its first-ever “Wyoming Craft Spirits Week” from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22. Wyoming has at least 11 craft distilleries that make everything from bourbon, whiskey and gin to absinthe and canned cocktails, the Wyoming Distillers Guild said in a press release Monday. Wyoming Craft Spirits Week aims to celebrate “the intrepid and committed small distilleries that call Wyoming home.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
ETNA, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Obituaries
City
Rawlins, WY
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
City
Wheatland, WY
State
Nebraska State
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Lopez Sr; Park; Parker

David Ray Lopez Sr: August 10, 1947 — September 26, 2022. David Ray Lopez, Sr., 75, passed away September 26, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. David was born August 10, 1947 at Natrona County Hospital in Casper, Wyoming with his twin brother, Daniel Joe Lopez, to Phillip C. and Susan (Blas) Lopez.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmella
oilcity.news

Natrona Collective Health Trust awards over $1.8 million in grants

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced today that it will award $1.86 million to 13 area nonprofit organizations whose goal it is to help area children in a variety of ways. The organizations that received the most funding are the Habitat for Humanity, the Science Zone,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming invites you to Friday’s Calcutta and Saturday’s Smoke & Soul Fest

This year’s Smoke & Soul Fest is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022! This event is hosted by Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming (BIAW). BIAW is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to the community, including a durable medical equipment loan closet, waiver case management, payee services, and employment services. To learn more about BIAW, you can visit our website at wybia.org.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Lee#Newcomer Casper Chapel#St Anthony School#St Patrick
K2 Radio

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY
oilcity.news

Big turnout for Pumpkin Fest

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The leaves are changing color, temperatures are dropping and Halloween decorations are beginning to crop up — all signs that fall is here. Another telltale sign is today’s Pumpkin Fest, which saw local residents turn out in droves to enjoy some seasonal fun while supporting local nonprofit Mimi’s House.
EVANSVILLE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes

Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy