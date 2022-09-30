Read full article on original website
Obituaries: Mauro & Mateo Diaz
Mauro E. Diaz, age 52, and Mateo Diaz, age 8, both of Casper, died on September 24, 2022, in a car accident near Thermopolis, Wyoming. Mauro, born April 21, 1970, in northern Mexico to Mauro and Guadalupe Diaz, had a life defined and influenced by the outdoors. He grew up as a Boy Scout, cyclist, Little Leaguer, and overall athlete.
Guild holding first-ever Wyoming Craft Spirits Week; Casper to host ‘MASQUERADE!’ gala
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Distillers Guild is preparing to hold its first-ever “Wyoming Craft Spirits Week” from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22. Wyoming has at least 11 craft distilleries that make everything from bourbon, whiskey and gin to absinthe and canned cocktails, the Wyoming Distillers Guild said in a press release Monday. Wyoming Craft Spirits Week aims to celebrate “the intrepid and committed small distilleries that call Wyoming home.”
What is a white cane? Council of the Blind asking community to help make Wyoming streets safer
CASPER, Wyo. — With “White Cane Safety Day” approaching, the Wyoming Council of the Blind is working to raise awareness about what white canes are as well as things people, particularly drivers, should be mindful of in regards to blind and low-vision pedestrians. The term “white cane”...
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
Candidate Questionnaire: Bernie Studer for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
‘They Just Wanted To Kill Each Other’: Wyoming Hunters Have Ringside Seats To Bull Elk Throwdown
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Throughout his years of bowhunting elk in Wyoming, Seth Lee of Casper has seen a few fights break out between bulls. But a brutal brawl that he and a friend witnessed from just a few yards away during a recent hunt...
Obituaries: Lopez Sr; Park; Parker
David Ray Lopez Sr: August 10, 1947 — September 26, 2022. David Ray Lopez, Sr., 75, passed away September 26, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. David was born August 10, 1947 at Natrona County Hospital in Casper, Wyoming with his twin brother, Daniel Joe Lopez, to Phillip C. and Susan (Blas) Lopez.
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
Natrona Collective Health Trust awards over $1.8 million in grants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced today that it will award $1.86 million to 13 area nonprofit organizations whose goal it is to help area children in a variety of ways. The organizations that received the most funding are the Habitat for Humanity, the Science Zone,...
Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming invites you to Friday’s Calcutta and Saturday’s Smoke & Soul Fest
This year’s Smoke & Soul Fest is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022! This event is hosted by Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming (BIAW). BIAW is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to the community, including a durable medical equipment loan closet, waiver case management, payee services, and employment services. To learn more about BIAW, you can visit our website at wybia.org.
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
Report: Committee decides two LGBTQ books can stay in Kelly Walsh school library
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County School District Reconsideration Committee tasked with considering whether two books should be allowed to remain in the Kelly Walsh High School library has decided in favor of retaining the books. The committee’s decision regarding the books “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Trans...
Parade seeking floats, volunteers for ‘Christmas Past, Present & Future’ in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The downtown Casper Christmas parade will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future,” and the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking floats and other forms of support from the community.
Big turnout for Pumpkin Fest
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The leaves are changing color, temperatures are dropping and Halloween decorations are beginning to crop up — all signs that fall is here. Another telltale sign is today’s Pumpkin Fest, which saw local residents turn out in droves to enjoy some seasonal fun while supporting local nonprofit Mimi’s House.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
PHOTOS: Super Flea Market Happening Sunday at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
If it's October, it can only mean one thing- the Super Flea Market at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. For two days only (well, for one day only by the time you're reading this), countless vendors have filled the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds with their treasures, which are ripe for the picking.
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes
Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
