Lila Moss ‘lands spot at fashion mecca Parsons School of Design in New York’
Lila Moss has reportedly landed a place at fashion mecca the Parsons School of Design in New York. Kate Moss’ 20-year-old model daughter was said by the Mail on Sunday (02.10.22) to have enrolled at the prestigious facility, where Donna Karan and Marc Jacobs learned their trade. It has...
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are 'just friends'
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are "just friends." The 26-year-old pop star was rumored to have been dating 'The Daily Show' host Noah, 38, after the pair were spotted having dinner together but a source has now claimed that the relationship between them is purely platonic. A source told PEOPLE:...
Isaac Mizrahi Gets into the Pet Market with Wild One
Self-proclaimed obsessed dog dad, Isaac Mizrahi is bringing his signature joyful and provocative style to modern pet parents in a first-of-its-kind capsule collection in collaboration with Wild One. “As an obsessed dog dad myself and long-time Wild One admirer, this collaboration has been a dream come true,” said Isaac Mizrahi....
Dave Gardner dating Victoria's Secret model Jessica Clarke
Dave Gardner is dating Victoria's Secret model Jessica Clarke. The 47-year-old sports agent - who was previously engaged to actress Liv Tyler - has reportedly been dating model Jessica, 29, since the summer. A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Their relationship's at a very early stage. They're...
Selma Blair faints before a DWTS rehearsal
Selma Blair fainted just before a rehearsal for 'Dancing with the Stars.'. The 50-year-old actress - who suffers from multiple sclerosis - is currently competing in the ABC ballroom competition with professional partner Sasha Farber but explained that the day before their first meeting, she passed out and her service dog Scout had to come to the rescue.
