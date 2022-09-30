ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Jim Belushi's Farm Products Launch In Nevada Via Partnership With Jade Cannabis

By Vuk Zdinjak
 4 days ago
Jade Cannabis Co. will celebrate its new partnership with Belushi’s Farm by hosting a celebrity meet-and-greet with farmer, actor, comedian and musician Jim Belushi on October 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 1085 S. Virginia Street, Suite A in Midtown Reno. Adults 21 years of age and older are invited to visit the dispensary to meet with Belushi, who will be signing posters and taking photos with fans while showcasing his newest cannabis products.

Jim Belushi is best known for playing the role of Jim on the sitcom According to Jim (2001-2009), as well as his other television roles including Saturday Night Live (1983-1985), Total Security (1997) and Twin Peaks (2017). In August 2020, his reality show Growing Belushi debuted its first season on the Discovery Channel, following Jim, his family and their dedicated team at Belushi’s Farm as they make their mark in the industry and spread the benefits of legalized marijuana.

“Every time I cultivate the land, I get pulled into the medicine and the joy of this work,” stated Belushi. “I’m pleased to announce Belushi’s Farm debut in Nevada through our partnership with Jade Cannabis Co.”

The event is free and open to adults 21 years of age and older. Parking is available on-site and Jade Cannabis Co. will be sponsoring rides to the event though Pineapple Pedicabs.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of PatternPictures, lindsayfox via Pixabay

Jim Belushi Is Growing Weed And All He Wants Is To Break Even: 'Cannabis Serves The Greater Good'

Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Edibles Producer To Launch New Snack, Here's Where You Can Find It

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with TSUMo Snacks, to launch Snazzle Os, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, as part of their newly announced partnership. Debuting in early October 2022, Snazzle Os came to life through a close collaboration between Snoop and the California-based TSUMo Snacks brand, bringing a THC-infused twist to the legendary rapper's favorite snack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush In Florida With Wiz Khalifa, Will Donate To Hurricane Ian Victims

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations this Saturday, October 8. "This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe-nominated Wiz Khalifa in Florida," reads a press release. To celebrate the launch, Wiz...
FLORIDA STATE
Don't Freak Out And Don't Call The Cops, It's Just Weed: Can You Have A Cannabis Overdose?

There has never been a single legitimate report of someone actually meeting an untimely demise as the result of ingesting too much THC. With more states boldly ending marijuana prohibition in their neck of the woods, there are a few common occurrences these places can expect to see. The first is more newbie cannabis users (or at least those without much marijuana experience) will venture out to their neighborhood cannabis store to try a variety of pot products a whirl in the interest of good times and curiosity.
COLORADO STATE
