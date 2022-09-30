Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
3 notable Red Sox who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable Boston Red Sox players won’t be back next season and this is where they will end up signing. The Boston Red Sox are going to look a lot different next season. Their failures in 2022 should lead to some major changes. The opt-out in Xander Bogaerts’...
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL・
Jim Moore: I was wrong about the Mariners, and tears from my sons remind me what matters
Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, is here to eat crow regarding his bad Mariners prediction — but the emotions from his family and fans improve the taste.
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?
By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees announcer Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez to call postseason games for ESPN
Just when you thought the KayRod Cast was done for the season. Sports Business Journal reports YES Network announcer Michael Kay and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be returning for the playoffs. Kay and Rodriguez are both under contract to return next year for another slate of...
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Joe Benigno rips the Mets after collapse in Atlanta: 'They blew the freakin' division!'
The Mets needed just one win in Atlanta to enter the final series with their own NL East destiny in their hands. Instead, they got swept, and Joe Benigno was absolutely LIVID in his hit with Tiki & Tierney Monday.
Ex-Yankees coach could be lock as Phillies manager after clinching NL wild card
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The Phillies did more than just clinch a playoff spot with Monday’s 3-0 win over the Houston Astros. Philadelphia may have also guaranteed Rob Thomson returns next season as manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When Philadelphia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yardbarker
OPINION: Orioles and Rangers Should Pitch to Aaron Judge
Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Jimmy Rollins entered the 2006 Major League season with a 36-game hit streak, eight games shy of tying Pete Rose's National League record of 44 games. In the 2006 season opener, then-St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa made a statement that his club would not...
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Phillies finally back in playoffs; Braves give Mets some hope (10/4/22)
When the Seattle Mariners clinched an AL Wild Card last weekend to earn a postseason berth for the first time in 21 years, the Philadelphia Phillies’ decade-long drought became the longest in the majors. Three days later, the Phillies are in, too. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Judge Still at 61 HRs, Red Sox Win Mets PPD; MNF 49ers Beat Rams
In MLB Monday, the Yankees beat the Rangers 3-1. Marwin Gonzalez and Giancarlo Stanton homered for New York. Aaron Judge remains at 61 Home Runs. The Red Sox beat the Rays 4-3. Rafael Devers had the game winning rbi for Boston. The Mets and Nationals were postponed because of rain...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1