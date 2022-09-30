ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Sports
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
FanSided

Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?

By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

OPINION: Orioles and Rangers Should Pitch to Aaron Judge

Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Jimmy Rollins entered the 2006 Major League season with a 36-game hit streak, eight games shy of tying Pete Rose's National League record of 44 games. In the 2006 season opener, then-St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa made a statement that his club would not...
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

