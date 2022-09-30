Read full article on original website
Kalona South Town and Richmond to Begin Fire Hydrant Flushing
Residents in the Kalona South Town and Richmond areas are advised this week crews will be doing maintenance work in town. Fire hydrants in South Town and Richmond will be flushed Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. It is advised during these hours you may experience low water pressure and/or water discoloration. You are also advised to avoid using hot water to keep discolored water from collecting in your water heater.
Russell A. Miller
Visitation for 78-year-old Russell A. Miller of rural Iowa City will be held Saturday, October 15th, from 4 – 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 PM, Sunday, October 16th, at the Windham Bar and Grill 1747 Black Diamond Rd SW in Oxford.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CHRISTIAN SWARTZENTRUBER
On today’s program we’re talking with Christian Swartzentruber, President of the Kalona Rotary Club, about the club and some of their recent and upcoming events.
“Scouting for Food” Drive Underway In Kalona, Keota, Wellman
Beginning this weekend, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will be going door-to-door in Kalona, Keota, and Wellman, as part of their annual food drive. “Scouting for Food,” which became a national event in 1988, asks residents of these areas to donate any canned foods or non-perishable items. Saturday,...
Registration Open for November Afterschool 4-H STEM Club
The After School STEM Club is now taking registrations for the November session titled A Long Way Down: Designing Parachutes. This science club is open to all Keota students in 4th-6th grade. Washington County Extension & 4-H is partnering with Keota Elementary with support from Keota Elementary Boosters to offer...
Mayor Rosien puts his Trust Behind New Snow Ban Parking Policy
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved the third and final reading for the newly implemented snow ban parking policy on a 5-1 vote. This policy will go into effect when the Mayor issues a snow emergency which will ban parking on public streets, alleys, and the downtown square until the snow has been cleared.
Spartans Slay Demons in Week Six
It was a rough start and things never got better last night for the Washington football team when No. 9 Solon rolled on their homecoming to the tune of 44-0 in a class 3A district 5 clash. As heard on KCII, Solon just needed two screen plays to take the...
Washington School Board to Pursue a Solution to Possible Baseball Field Problem
At the most recent Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved taking action to avoid not having use of the school baseball field for the next two years due to issues with the impending construction. With construction at the high school set to begin at the end of the school year, concerns have been raised about the construction possibly rendering the field unusable for the next two years.
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Cedar Rapids Man for Felonious OWI
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had multiple units respond to a call yesterday in Riverside about a report of an intoxicated driver. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-six-year-old Ashkelon William Barrett of Cedar Rapids for OWI third offense, a Class D Felony. Barrett was also cited for possession of a controlled substance first offense.
International Film Festival to be Held in Washington
A group of Washington citizens is organizing the city’s first international film festival, Farm to Film (F2F), which will be held May 20th-21st in 2023. Group organizers say that the mission of F2F is to engage and entertain audiences through film and to inspire thought-proving conversation. The inaugural festival will have films shown at various venues within walking distance of the downtown square. Participants can choose from a diverse array of film genres throughout the weekend.
Raiders Take Top Ten Homecoming Contest Against Mid-Prairie; Wrestle Away Control of District Race
This week, the No. 9 Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team celebrated their 63rd annual Homecoming. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it was No. 1 Williamsburg that celebrated a win at Dwight G. Sattler Field Friday 56-7. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, there were some miscues early that included Lukin Rediger snaring an interception thrown by the Raiders Carson Huedepohl and Williamsburg responding with a blocked punt. The Mid-Prairie special teams mistake gave the Raiders a short field, which they cashed in for six when Huedepohl finished a three play, 16 yard drive with a 10-yard scoring run. The Golden Hawks would answer immediately with an impressive march against arguably the best defense in the state, pounding the Raiders down the field on a 17-play, 68 yard drive that finished with a three yard Braden Hartley touchdown run to even the game at seven.
Wolves Whip Trojans in Week Six
The Winfield-Mt. Union football team overwhelmed the traveling Tri-County Trojans Friday as soon as they got off the bus, in a 60-0 victory for the Wolves Friday. WMU put up 40 in the first quarter, following that up with a 14 point second frame to lead 54-0 at break. The Wolves would make one more visit to the end zone in the third to cap the scoring.
Hawks Celebrate Seniors With Win Over Tipton
The No. 11 in Class 3A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team celebrated their four seniors with a four set win on Thursday in Wellman over the visiting Tipton Tigers. Mid-Prairie took the match by scores of 25-23, 25-12, 23-25 and 25-19. They were led by Jovi Evans with 23 digs, 18 assists and nine kills. Landry Pacha added 17 assists and 13 kills. Harper Pacha had 12 kills. Dakota Mitchell finished with 22 digs and Ella Groenewold had six blocks. After the match, the four seniors, Landry Pacha, Ella Groenewold, Lizzie Kalm and Maya Nonnenmann spoke about what the contest and the night met to them. “It’s really awesome, I feel like it hasn’t really hit me yet. It was great. It was just so real. It’s amazing to have played with this whole team and everybody has just been great. It was so good to end it right there the way we did. The whole team kind of burst into tears and it was a little bit of an emotional moment, bittersweet. Being with that kind of team for four years, you never really think it’s going to be your turn, it was kind of a surreal moment. We were super excited, we knew that tonight was not going to be like any other night. We kept clicking as a team. That’s something that has been preached this year. Find that groove, find that click. We have to keep pushing, battling, and that’s what helped us win the fourth set.”
Sigourney Volleyball Stymies Montezuma
The Sigourney Savages volleyball team used strong defense to defeat Montezuma in straight sets Thursday night. After edging out Montezuma in the first set 25-23, Sigourney held on in the second 25-19 and pulled away in the final set 25-12. The Savages leaned on great defensive effort, piling up a combined 72 digs as a team. Sophomore Josephine Moore was one of three players with double-digit digs at 16, and she also had a solid offensive night with three kills and four aces. Senior libero Reagan Power finished with a team-high 20 digs, while senior Zoe Webb added two kills to her 11 digs.
