Recap: Circor Intl Q2 Earnings

 4 days ago
Circor Intl CIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Circor Intl beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Circor Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 0.32 0.62 0.56

EPS Actual 0.05 0.46 0.50

Revenue Estimate 190.25M 208.53M 203.19M

Revenue Actual 185.66M 204.92M 190.78M

To track all earnings releases for Circor Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

