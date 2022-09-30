Recap: Circor Intl Q2 Earnings

Circor Intl CIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Circor Intl beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Circor Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 0.32 0.62 0.56

EPS Actual 0.05 0.46 0.50

Revenue Estimate 190.25M 208.53M 203.19M

Revenue Actual 185.66M 204.92M 190.78M

