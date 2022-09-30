Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game
A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 5 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Fallout From Injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 5 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Robert Griffin III Makes Bad Joke About Antonio Brown Pool Video
Robert Griffin III made an Antonio Brown joke no one wanted to hear.
RELATED PEOPLE
profootballnetwork.com
John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...
profootballnetwork.com
Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5: James Robinson, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and More
The previous week might not yet be over, but fantasy football Week 5 start/sit decisions are already at the forefront of the mind for managers. Let’s take a look through the data from the first four weeks as we try to identify which players we can look to start and sit in our Week 5 fantasy lineups.
atozsports.com
Raiders: Josh McDaniels has lame excuse for expensive player that isn’t producing
The Las Vegas Raiders have finally won their first game of the season, but this one is at the hands of their biggest rival, the Denver Broncos. So, as you can probably understand, this win is a bit sweeter than a usual win. The offense and defense were both great...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy QB Rankings and Streamers Week 5: Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence Make for Intriguing Streaming Options This Week
The NFL and fantasy football season are in full swing, giving us new information and trends to digest and break down ahead of Week 5. With the spotlight on quarterbacks, here are our Week 5 fantasy QB rankings and some streamers to consider. Underdog Fantasy is the easiest way to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winners, losers from NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley returns to stardom, Carson Wentz remains a problem
NFL Week 4 is drawing to a close with Sunday’s full slate of action providing tons of excitement. From a
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 5: Trade Dalvin Cook and Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Hopefully, your NFL fantasy football season is going as smoothly as you had imagined after drafting your roster. Whether you need to overhaul your team or are looking for ways to bolster a winner, we have your back with wall-to-wall coverage. That includes the fantasy football trade analyzer, where we break down key players to trade for and away.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?
Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
'Deep Dive' Is Coming on Lions' Defense, Including Potential Staff Changes
The Detroit Lions must figure out what is ailing their defense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
profootballnetwork.com
Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?
The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
profootballnetwork.com
Mike Boone Waiver Wire Week 5: Attempting To Navigate a Post-Javonte Williams World
By far, the most devastating news of Week 4 was the Javonte Williams injury. My least favorite part of football is having to discuss the aftermath of injuries to anyone, let alone young ascending superstars. Unfortunately, the show must go on. We must now address how much of a priority Mike Boone is for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 5.
profootballnetwork.com
Latest on J.J. Watt: What is atrial fibrillation?
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Sunday morning that he received treatment for atrial fibrillation this week but will still play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. What is atrial fibrillation?. Atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can...
numberfire.com
Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active for Week 4
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) is available for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. As expected, Knox has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Ravens on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.3 targets against Baltimore. Knox's Week 4 projection includes...
Comments / 0