Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video

A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 5: Trade Dalvin Cook and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Hopefully, your NFL fantasy football season is going as smoothly as you had imagined after drafting your roster. Whether you need to overhaul your team or are looking for ways to bolster a winner, we have your back with wall-to-wall coverage. That includes the fantasy football trade analyzer, where we break down key players to trade for and away.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?

Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Mike Boone Waiver Wire Week 5: Attempting To Navigate a Post-Javonte Williams World

By far, the most devastating news of Week 4 was the Javonte Williams injury. My least favorite part of football is having to discuss the aftermath of injuries to anyone, let alone young ascending superstars. Unfortunately, the show must go on. We must now address how much of a priority Mike Boone is for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 5.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Latest on J.J. Watt: What is atrial fibrillation?

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Sunday morning that he received treatment for atrial fibrillation this week but will still play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. What is atrial fibrillation?. Atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can...
NFL
numberfire.com

Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active for Week 4

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) is available for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. As expected, Knox has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Ravens on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.3 targets against Baltimore. Knox's Week 4 projection includes...
NFL

