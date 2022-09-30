Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m talking with the Mayor of Washington, Jaron Rosien, about a possible quiet zone study in Washington.
kciiradio.com
Mayor Rosien puts his Trust Behind New Snow Ban Parking Policy
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved the third and final reading for the newly implemented snow ban parking policy on a 5-1 vote. This policy will go into effect when the Mayor issues a snow emergency which will ban parking on public streets, alleys, and the downtown square until the snow has been cleared.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Jack Seward Jr.
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington County Board of Supervisors member Jack Seward Jr. about some of the concerns he raised at Monday’s Goldfinch Solar project meeting at Marr Park. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board to Pursue a Solution to Possible Baseball Field Problem
At the most recent Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved taking action to avoid not having use of the school baseball field for the next two years due to issues with the impending construction. With construction at the high school set to begin at the end of the school year, concerns have been raised about the construction possibly rendering the field unusable for the next two years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CHRISTIAN SWARTZENTRUBER
On today’s program we’re talking with Christian Swartzentruber, President of the Kalona Rotary Club, about the club and some of their recent and upcoming events.
kciiradio.com
Registration Open for November Afterschool 4-H STEM Club
The After School STEM Club is now taking registrations for the November session titled A Long Way Down: Designing Parachutes. This science club is open to all Keota students in 4th-6th grade. Washington County Extension & 4-H is partnering with Keota Elementary with support from Keota Elementary Boosters to offer...
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet Monday, October 3rd. There will be a discussion regarding Axiom Projects, including but not limited to, the drainage issue on Buckeye Lane and Kleopfer Avenue and the reassessment of the Highway 22 parking permit. This will be followed by a report from the city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Russell A. Miller
Visitation for 78-year-old Russell A. Miller of rural Iowa City will be held Saturday, October 15th, from 4 – 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 PM, Sunday, October 16th, at the Windham Bar and Grill 1747 Black Diamond Rd SW in Oxford.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Rally at Keokuk hospital; Urgent Care opening in Fort Madison
A Community Prayer Night will be held outside the Keokuk hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The New Testament Christian Church said the goal is to circle the entire hospital building while praying for the community. Blessing Health will close the hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, which...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Kalona South Town and Richmond to Begin Fire Hydrant Flushing
Residents in the Kalona South Town and Richmond areas are advised this week crews will be doing maintenance work in town. Fire hydrants in South Town and Richmond will be flushed Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. It is advised during these hours you may experience low water pressure and/or water discoloration. You are also advised to avoid using hot water to keep discolored water from collecting in your water heater.
kciiradio.com
International Film Festival to be Held in Washington
A group of Washington citizens is organizing the city’s first international film festival, Farm to Film (F2F), which will be held May 20th-21st in 2023. Group organizers say that the mission of F2F is to engage and entertain audiences through film and to inspire thought-proving conversation. The inaugural festival will have films shown at various venues within walking distance of the downtown square. Participants can choose from a diverse array of film genres throughout the weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
kciiradio.com
Spartans Slay Demons in Week Six
It was a rough start and things never got better last night for the Washington football team when No. 9 Solon rolled on their homecoming to the tune of 44-0 in a class 3A district 5 clash. As heard on KCII, Solon just needed two screen plays to take the...
chainstoreage.com
Iowa outlet center is now an “Outlet & Marketplace”
Outlet centers are seeding their national-name tenant mixes with local brands to cater to local consumer needs and wants. One has added so many that it’s changed its name. Outlets Williamsburg, located in that Iowa town, has changed its name to Outlets & Marketplace Williamsburg after adding more than 10 locally owned boutiques to its tenant roster that women’s fashion, home décor, antiques, among other things.
kciiradio.com
New Business to Take the Place of Smouse House
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the major site plan for Scooter’s Coffee which will move into the lot that the historic Smouse House occupied. The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation...
Johnson County has lots of plans for Two Horse Farm
Erin Melloy sold 83 acres of her family’s land to Johnson County this year hoping its conservation team can be good stewards of the special plot.
KCJJ
UI nurses plan to protest working conditions today
After being notified that the upcoming month may find University of Iowa Health care nursing staff having to care for up to five patients at once, a protest against the working conditions is scheduled to happen today. An email provided to the Gazette from a UIHC leader said, “The first...
Comments / 0