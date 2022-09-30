Read full article on original website
14news.com
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
14news.com
Fire in Evansville considered suspicious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say they do believe the fire is suspicious, but it is under investigation. They say there were items stacked in the home that seemed to...
14news.com
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
14news.com
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson. Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge. That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s the first of four phases to demolish the...
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
14news.com
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a stabbing they say happened overnight on Sunday. Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. as a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say two men were in the...
14news.com
Funeral services set for toddler killed in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is planned for the toddler who police say was killed by the man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary 18-month-old for Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday, October 10. His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist...
wevv.com
McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire
Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – October 3, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Brianna D. Sutton; Jeffrey W. Kuehl; Franklin L. Wathen, II; William R. Onan, Jr.; Rebecca A. Corn; Trevor D. Pulliam; Landon S. King; William I. McLaughlin; Alexandra N. Williams; Blake T. Hook; Marius J. Fitzgerald; Kevin J. Hermann; Harmanpreet Singh; Sarah E. Chatt; Vonda M. Varnado; Daniel E. Criss, Jr.; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tammy Elkins; Morgan C. Ashabraner; Brandi Nance; Katie R. Kellems; Caine J. Sutton; Gregory R. Hall; Brenden A. Kensell; Tyler A. Schartung; Adina M. Nolan; Colton W. Marchand; Jeff L. Rickard; Joshua J. Overmyer; Kelsey M. Bozeman; Jaxson B.C. Hadley; Joey Magallanes; Almae B. Uy; Shannon C. Huffman; Remilea M. Bryant; Caden M. Scherer; Jacob M. Watgen; Jessie E. Hermann; Mackenzie E. Julian; Haydee S. Ortegon; Andrew J. Seitz; Emily N. Coots; Ashley N. Chapman; Ilham I. Aladinov; Kathy S. Webb; Lucas M. Lashbrook; Elizabeth A. Alvarez; Robert N. Duffy, II; Timothy R. Murphy; Jordan K. Compton; Chelsea Hernandez; Maggie A. Brown; Jeffrey L. Peterson; Melissa D. Dewolfe.
wevv.com
Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night
A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
wamwamfm.com
Accident Near Roundabout in Washington
An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
Tox Away Day to be held Saturday in Vanderburgh County
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s annual Tox Away Day will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot. Tox Away Day is for Vanderburgh County residents to dispose of hazardous house hold waste. The event is not intended for businesses to dispose of waste. Below is a list […]
14news.com
Fall Festival Half Pot ends first day ahead of last year.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total quickly grew. By the time they closed at 10 p.m., the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year. Booths open back...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville man facing child molestation charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing child molestation charges. Officials say 33-year-old Timothy Hart was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday night on several counts of child molesting and child solicitation. Police say the abuse happened between May of 2019 to January 2020. Hart...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Amber Armes, 29, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $5,000 and the bond was posted. Tosha Rodriguez, 32, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on a count of OVWI Schedule I or II and 3 counts of Neglect of a Dependant. Bond was set at $5,000. Bond was posted.
14news.com
Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Choked Woman Until She Passed Out
Evansville police were sent to a home on Jefferson Avenue early Saturday morning. A victim at the home told police she was arguing with 28 year old Davion Robinson and he started choking her until she blacked out. Robinson denied touching the victim, but police noted red marks on the...
ISP: Suspect plows through cornfield during high-speed chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing several charges after police say he took a passenger on a wild ride before plowing through a cornfield in Evansville. An Indiana State Police Trooper says at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, they noticed an Oldsmobile sedan speeding nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on Highway 41. […]
