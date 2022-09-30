The latest update for Fortnite Battle Royale is here. We've listed everything that's changed in this new update. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise has seen all sorts of weird, chrome happenings occur across the island. Players have been able to blob-ify themselves, phasing through walls and generating all kinds of havoc. Thanks to this latest update, Epic Games has added in a few more ways for players to get around the map, and more ways to deal some damage while they're at it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO