San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fortnite v22.10 Update Adds New DMR and Grapple Guns
The latest update for Fortnite Battle Royale is here. We've listed everything that's changed in this new update. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise has seen all sorts of weird, chrome happenings occur across the island. Players have been able to blob-ify themselves, phasing through walls and generating all kinds of havoc. Thanks to this latest update, Epic Games has added in a few more ways for players to get around the map, and more ways to deal some damage while they're at it.
Netflix’s Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader Strategic Shift
Netflix’s shake-up of its European operations — which saw the Sept. 29 exit of International Film VP David Kosse, replaced by Spanish executive Teresa Moneo, and a new regionalized hub for all content across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) run by Larry Tanz — points to a broader strategic shift at the streaming giant toward faster-growing international markets to make up for domestic subscriber losses. In the second quarter of this year, according to figures from UK-based data research group Ampere Analysis, Netflix ordered 97 new original first-run TV series or movies from outside the US, compared to 63...
