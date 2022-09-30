Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama EnDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brandon Gibson: Jon Jones could exploit a lot of areas at heavyweight, especially with wrestling ‘on another level’
LOS ANGELES – Coach Brandon Gibson is confident Jon Jones will bring a special type of skillset to heavyweight. The former UFC 205-pound king is yet to make his heavyweight debut, but has put in some serious work in the gym to bulk up to a bigger frame. Gibson,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patricky Freire hopes Bellator brings back Eddie Alvarez: ‘I have a little problem to resolve against him’
LOS ANGELES – Patricky Freire wants to see Eddie Alvarez back in the Bellator. The Bellator lightweight champion hopes the promotion re-signs Alvarez, one of its former champions as well as one of the biggest names it’s ever produced. Freire (23-10 MMA, 14-8 BMMA) wants to see Alvarez back (30-8) not to boost the 155-pound roster, but for personal reasons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ilir Latifi teases retirement after UFC Fight Night 211 win over Aleksei Oleinik
“It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage.”. That classic movie quote is from Indiana Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” It might apply to someone like longtime UFC light heavyweight Ilir Latifi. Latifi turned 40 earlier this year, and with 24 career fights, he’s...
UFC・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Aljamain Sterling thinks Petr Yan could have a ‘miserable night’ vs. Sean O’Malley at UFC 280
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is not counting Sean O’Malley out against Petr Yan. O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) takes on ex-bantamweight champ Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 and is nearly a sizable underdog heading into the fight. Having beaten Yan twice, Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) thinks starting slow in a three-round fight could cost him.
UFC・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A’s, Oakland miss key ballpark deadline; talks continue in Vegas
A key deadline to keep hope alive for Oakland officials and the Athletics to reach agreement on a new Bay Area ballpark by year’s end has come and gone. That could be good news for Southern Nevada as the A’s are still discussing potential ballpark sites in Las Vegas should the Oakland plan fail and the team pursues relocation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field
The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers as the second half continues on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. But in the midst of all the action, a crazy fan got a little too involved in the second quarter, running onto the field with a pink smoke and a message written across his shirt.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Preseason in Denver Against Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder will officially take the court again for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season. In a matchup in Denver against the Nuggets, the Thunder will look to build chemistry and showcase the work they've put in over the summer. These are important games,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Going Strong? Find Out If ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Jovi and Yara Are Still Together
It’s been a bumpy ride for 90 Day Fiancé stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, but they haven’t let that stop them from finding happiness in love. The couple was introduced to viewers on season 8 of TLC’s flagship series, showing her transition from her native Ukraine to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. Following their return as new parents on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the obstacles have only begun for this new marriage. Keep reading to find out Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s current relationship status.
Comments / 0