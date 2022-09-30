Read full article on original website
Shell chief: governments may need to tax energy firms more to help the poor
The chief executive of Shell has said governments may need to tax energy companies further to fund efforts to protect the “poorest” people from soaring bills. Ben van Beurden, the outgoing boss of the oil and gas company, told an energy conference in London: “One way or another there needs to be government intervention. Protecting the poorest, that probably may then mean that governments need to tax people in this room to pay for it.
China's Climate Push Could Spawn New Global Players, Even If Beijing Falls Short on Its Pledge
Two years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping formally announced the world's second largest economy would strive for peak carbon emissions in 2030, and carbon neutrality in 2060. While the country struggles to wean itself off coal, analysts said Beijing's top-level emphasis on climate has fueled a policy push to try...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
Russian Forces Withdraw From Key Front-Line City in Ukraine
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia on Saturday announced it had pulled troops out of an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman, which the Defense Ministry announced on its...
Russia Fines TikTok, Amazon's Twitch For LGBT Propaganda, Refusal To Remove Content On 'Special Operation In Ukraine'
A Russian court fined Amazon Inc. AMZN-owned Twitch streaming service and Chinese short-video app TikTok for not adhering to censorship regulations, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday. What Happened: Twitch Interactive video streaming service and Wikimedia Foundation face a fine of up to 4 million rubles each for refusal...
Putin's Annexation Of 4 Ukrainian Regions Gets Russian Parliament's Stamp
Days after President Vladimir Putin held an official signing ceremony at the Kremlin palace, the Russian parliament on Tuesday voted to approve the formal incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into the country. What Happened: The Federation Council, which houses Putin’s allies, on Tuesday, unanimously ratified legislation to annex four regions...
Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022
Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south; Zelenskiy signs decree ruling out Putin negotiations
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Ukrainian president confirms negotiations ‘impossible’
UK Government Abolishes Plan to Cut Tax on High Earners in Major U-Turn
LONDON — The U.K. government on Monday reversed a plan to scrap the top rate of income tax, after a public backlash and major market turbulence. The new government had announced a swathe of tax cuts just weeks into its tenure, but they were poorly received by financial markets. Taking the top rate of tax paid on incomes over £150,000 ($166,770) from 45% to 40% was seen as particularly politically toxic as Brits deal with a cost-of-living crisis.
Stock Market Today: Futures Jump as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock futures were firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. Dow futures traded 440 points higher, or 1.49%. S&P 500...
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
A Russian court has fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material in what is the country's latest crackdown on Big Tech companies
Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Said To Cross $1B In 5 Months, Boosting Tech Giant's 'China Plus One Strategy'
IPhone exports from India surpassed $1 billion in the five months since April, revealed a new report. This comes days after Apple Inc. AAPL confirmed that it would begin production of its newest iPhone series in the country. What Happened: Outbound shipments of made-in-India iPhones to Europe and the Middle...
Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has apologized for upsetting members of her family with a decision to strip the royal titles from four of her grandchildren, but has refused to change her mind. Last week, the royal palace of Europe’s oldest royal monarchy announced that as of Jan. 1, the four children of Margrethe’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, would no longer be called prince or princess but instead count or countess of Monpezat — the birth title of her late husband, French-born Prince Henrik. They should be addressed as “excellencies” and would maintain their places in the Danish order of succession. “It is my duty and my desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment,” Margrethe, 82, said in a statement released Monday by the royal household. “This adjustment ... I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy,” Europe longest reigning monarch said. She has not altered her decision.
