A box safety who plays behind his pads, Brini displays physicality and versatility. Plays in the high post, as an apex defender, and offset in the box. Thicker build with ample lower body mass, body type is analogous to a linebacker. Good tackler that puts his pads on the ball. Creates turnovers with body positioning and fundamentals. Has been deployed as a Blitzer, putting his head down and beating backs in pass protection. Shows adequate effort and speed to chase down ball carriers. Tends to show poor eye discipline, won't stay high and wide in cover two, and breaks on in-cuts instead. Can become handsy when asked to man-match. Players cross his face too easily. No elite athletic traits really pop. This limits his ability to play in single high or even split field coverages due to lack of range. Brini plays in a variety of alignments for the razorbacks, but his best role is as a down safety who roams the box. His overall athleticism limits his ability to play in typical safety positions, but his physicality and size fit the bill for run support.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO