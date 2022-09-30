Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul Zeise: Diontae Johnson said the quiet part out loud -- Steelers are rebuilding
Diontae Johnson had another pass hit off his hands and it turned into an interception Sunday, but he certainly didn't drop the ball when asked about what is ailing the Steelers. "Obviously, it's a rebuilding year," he said. Johnson attempted to clarify his comments at a Monday media availability, but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC Standings: Vikings Hold the No. 2 Seed Through Four Weeks
Through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Kevin O'Connell's Minnesota Vikings hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The only team ahead of them in the conference standings, the 4-0 Eagles, provided the Vikings their only loss a couple weeks ago. The Packers are also 3-1 after surviving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams offense stalls in another regular-season loss to 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal. That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Herbert, Chargers bounce back with victory at Houston
Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Entering Monday, the third-year quarterback leads the league with 1,250 passing yards through the first...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buffalo Bills - 13-Point Favorites! - to Get Healthy vs. Visiting Steelers? Injury Update, Odds
What did the Buffalo Bills do best in the NFL's opening month of September?. That leads to one primary goal as the calendar turns: Can the Bills get healthy in time for their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers?. The Bills registered a "battle-scarred'' come-from-behind win in Week 4...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Inserting Nijman, Moving Jenkins Comes with Risk, Reward
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the quest to get his best five offensive linemen on the field, might Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur move right tackle Elgton Jenkins to guard and insert Yosh Nijman at right tackle?. “I think, potentially,” LaFleur said on Monday, one day after the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Reynolds: Offense Is ‘Feeling Real Ramsy’
Through the first quarter of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions' offense has been ultra productive. The team is averaging a league-best 35 points a game, and a large reason for that has been the play of veteran signal-caller Jared Goff. He's looked like a much different quarterback this year...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos Sign RB Latavius Murray Off Saints’ Practice Squad
There's new blood in the Broncos' backfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening that Denver signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad — a move necessitated by the loss of starting RB Javonte Williams, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett had hinted at.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field
The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers as the second half continues on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. But in the midst of all the action, a crazy fan got a little too involved in the second quarter, running onto the field with a pink smoke and a message written across his shirt.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Plan, Please: More Bailey, No Brian - Rookie Zappe Should Replace Mac Jones
Of Bailey Zappe. And, yes, of Brian Hoyer. When Mac Jones recovers from his sprained ankle, he's still the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. But until that happens, the job should belong to not the 14-year veteran but rather the rookie with 10 drives of NFL experience. Hoyer...
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clarifying Receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s “Visit” to Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was in town for a visit to the Giants facility Monday, but not an official visit, according to a source familiar with the situation. CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Beckham...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Derrick Rose eager for healthy season and first game in nine months
Derrick Rose doesn’t need recovery guidelines. Not anymore. After so many years and so many injuries, the point guard listens to his body and has a reluctant Knicks staff buying into his philosophy of “Trust me, bro.”. “And they’re like, ‘Woah, what the hell you mean just trust...
NBA・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Latavious Brini, Cornerback, Arkansas Razorbacks
A box safety who plays behind his pads, Brini displays physicality and versatility. Plays in the high post, as an apex defender, and offset in the box. Thicker build with ample lower body mass, body type is analogous to a linebacker. Good tackler that puts his pads on the ball. Creates turnovers with body positioning and fundamentals. Has been deployed as a Blitzer, putting his head down and beating backs in pass protection. Shows adequate effort and speed to chase down ball carriers. Tends to show poor eye discipline, won't stay high and wide in cover two, and breaks on in-cuts instead. Can become handsy when asked to man-match. Players cross his face too easily. No elite athletic traits really pop. This limits his ability to play in single high or even split field coverages due to lack of range. Brini plays in a variety of alignments for the razorbacks, but his best role is as a down safety who roams the box. His overall athleticism limits his ability to play in typical safety positions, but his physicality and size fit the bill for run support.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DT Arik Armstead active for 49ers vs Rams
Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is back in the lineup for the San Francisco 49ers after missing one game with a foot injury. Armstead was active for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams after being listed as questionable. Tight end Ross Dwelley was also active after being listed as questionable with a rib injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots vs. Packers: Hoyer Out, Zappe In After Veteran QB Suffers Head Injury
The interesting times for New England Patriots cornerbacks appear to be continuing on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With incumbent starter Mac Jones already on the sidelines as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer got the start in his stead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits
The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory OUT for Broncos With Knee Surgery
FRISCO - Tough break for a former Cowboy ... and at The Star, a bunch of good injury news to monitor .... OCT 4 GREGORY OUT The Denver Broncos are going to be without defensive end Randy Gregory, maybe for as long as six weeks, as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Orioles and Blue Jays face off in season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays for the season opener.
Comments / 0