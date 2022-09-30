ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play

Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Is Odell Beckham Jr. in play for the Giants?

The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick

Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Watch Brady's (final?) mic'd up message for Mahomes after Bucs-Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes finally pulled even with Tom Brady on Sunday -- in one aspect, anyway. The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," bringing Mahomes' overall record against Brady to 3-3. Brady won his first two games against Mahomes as a member of...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Henderson
NBC Sports

Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year

DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break

When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out?

Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?. Patriots fans found themselves asking that very question on Sunday when Meyers was inactive due to a knee injury and backup QB Brian Hoyer exited with a head injury. Someone new would have had to step up if rookie third-string QB Bailey Zappe went down.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bears#American Football
NBC Sports

With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad

With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Bears cut Michael Badgley

The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Christian Wilkins fined for play Josh Allen ripped off Wilkins’ helmet

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was penalized for ripping off Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ helmet after a sack. Allen pleaded his case to officials, pointing to his groin. Allen said in his postgame interview that “there were some things that [I] didn’t appreciate going on” during the pile. A...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good

Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad

The Broncos are signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. On Sunday, Denver lost running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. His injury left the Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone on the active roster, with Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson has a right shoulder injury

The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday. Because they play on Thursday night, the Broncos are required to disclose any injuries, along with whether and to what extent the injured players would have practiced. If there had been practice. If there had been practice, quarterback Russell Wilson would have been...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Wentz smashes water bottle, not tablet, after frustrating series

Carson Wentz got the memo from the NFL: do NOT smash Microsoft Surface tablets, no matter how mad you are. Wentz was frustrated during what ended up being Washington’s 25-10 loss at Dallas in Week 4. Towards the end of the first quarter, he sat on the bench to review some film from the offense and… didn’t like what he saw. He threw his Gatorade bottle down furiously — which would be bad, except for the fact that if he had smashed the object in his other hand, he very well could’ve been fined.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy