OP-ED: Why I Am Running for State Representative
I Want To Help Hoosiers Who Struggle To Make Ends Meet. I worked as an attorney for low-income and elderly clients for forty years. During my years of service, I learned that our legal system tends to kick people when they are down. For example, if you can’t pay your rent, you get evicted and you get a judgment against you for the rent, plus damages, plus attorney fees, plus filing fees, plus 8% interest. A public record is made of your eviction, so you cannot find a new place to live. If you get a job, your old landlord can take 25% of your pay through a garnishment of your wages. If you have enough money in the bank to pay your next month’s rent, your bank account can be frozen and cause you to be unable to pay your rent once again.
Auditor of State Confirms All Automatic Taxpayer Refund Checks Are Printed & Mailed
STATEHOUSE – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, confirmed State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA today. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case
Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 Million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case. Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced his office has recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a Northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021. The overbilling resulted from the usage of improper...
Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
Life Chain is Sunday, October 2
On Sunday afternoon, October 2, Right to Life of Southwest Indiana will host the annual Life Chain. Life Chain is a silent prayer vigil to protect life and oppose abortion. The Life Chain supporters will gather at Brinker’s Jewelers parking lot at the corner of Green River and the Lloyd Expressway for free refreshments and to pick up signs beginning at 1 p.m. The silent prayer vigil is from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. All those who support Life are invited to stand on Green River Road sidewalks beginning at the Lloyd Expressway and going south to Lincoln Avenue.
