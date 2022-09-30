Read full article on original website
JASON SALSTROM CHARGES THAT INDIANA IS UNDERPERFORMING
Newspapers across the state published James Briggs’ article from the Indianapolis Star “Indiana is a college degree desert and the economy is wilting” in which Briggs cites three recent reports: “Brookings, American Affairs, and Ball State University have each published deep dives with similar findings: Indiana is underperforming the nation by most metrics…”
Auditor of State Confirms All Automatic Taxpayer Refund Checks Are Printed & Mailed
STATEHOUSE – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, confirmed State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA today. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
Lt. Governor’s Excellence in Affordable Housing Award: Rural Development
Each year at the Indiana Housing Conference, we present the Lt. Governor’s Excellence in Affordable Housing Awards. The Rural Development Award recognizes a development located within the corporate limits of a city or town with a population less than 14,999, or in an unincorporated area of a county that is located beyond 2 miles of the city or town’s jurisdiction.
Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case
Todd Rokita And Team Win $2.9 Million Settlement In Medicaid Fraud Case. Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced his office has recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a Northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021. The overbilling resulted from the usage of improper...
