Read full article on original website
Related
Evansville Teachers Association endorses EVSC Trustee candidates
The Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) announced its choices of candidates they will endorse for the EVSC Board of School Trustees in a message on Friday.
city-countyobserver.com
OP-ED: Sheriff Candidate Lieutenant Noah Robinson Offers His Thoughts On The Election
This nearly two-year journey that I embarked on in January of 2021 has been nothing short of an adventure. Working as a full-time sheriff’s deputy while also campaigning 40 hours a week has been the challenge of a lifetime, both for me and my family. I am proud of what we have accomplished, the team we have assembled, the consensus we have built, and the work we have done.
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – October 3, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Brianna D. Sutton; Jeffrey W. Kuehl; Franklin L. Wathen, II; William R. Onan, Jr.; Rebecca A. Corn; Trevor D. Pulliam; Landon S. King; William I. McLaughlin; Alexandra N. Williams; Blake T. Hook; Marius J. Fitzgerald; Kevin J. Hermann; Harmanpreet Singh; Sarah E. Chatt; Vonda M. Varnado; Daniel E. Criss, Jr.; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tammy Elkins; Morgan C. Ashabraner; Brandi Nance; Katie R. Kellems; Caine J. Sutton; Gregory R. Hall; Brenden A. Kensell; Tyler A. Schartung; Adina M. Nolan; Colton W. Marchand; Jeff L. Rickard; Joshua J. Overmyer; Kelsey M. Bozeman; Jaxson B.C. Hadley; Joey Magallanes; Almae B. Uy; Shannon C. Huffman; Remilea M. Bryant; Caden M. Scherer; Jacob M. Watgen; Jessie E. Hermann; Mackenzie E. Julian; Haydee S. Ortegon; Andrew J. Seitz; Emily N. Coots; Ashley N. Chapman; Ilham I. Aladinov; Kathy S. Webb; Lucas M. Lashbrook; Elizabeth A. Alvarez; Robert N. Duffy, II; Timothy R. Murphy; Jordan K. Compton; Chelsea Hernandez; Maggie A. Brown; Jeffrey L. Peterson; Melissa D. Dewolfe.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – October 3, 2022
Speeding: Scott J. Buening; Luke E. Taylor; Ar Shay Ko Lar, $141. Operating Motor Vehicle with a Fictitious Plate: Meredith A. Leslie, $141. Child Restraint System Violation: Yesenia A. Dominguez, $25. No Valid Driver’s License: Patricia Carbonell; Julio Lemus Sierra, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Erik H. Palomares; Toni R. Sandoval;...
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
vincennespbs.org
Jasper Theft Investigation leads to an Arrest
A Pike County woman was arrested in Jasper. Jasper officers were called to Domino’s Pizza at just before 1-am today where there had been a report of a woman getting into an employees vehicle without permission. The investigation led to the arrest of 45-year-old Bambi Wyatt of Velpen. She...
RELATED PEOPLE
city-countyobserver.com
Hufnagel runs into record books
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Evansville man pleads guilty to multiple rape counts
Officials from the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court say Cody Austin Layson, 27, pled guilty in court on Thursday morning on charges of Rape and Intimidation.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 3, 2022
Makalyn Giesler Hurm to Rhiley Michael Eckert, both of Jasper. Matthew Steven Woolery to Cynthia Jo Newkirk, both of Jasper. Trent Smith to Breanna Truesdale, both of Utica, KY. Victoria Leah Rene Reynolds of English to Joshua Ray Priddy of Jasper. Gary Robert Hall to Patricia Dawn MacDonald, both of...
14news.com
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Henderson develops work force program for public housing residents
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Housing Authority of Henderson say they are providing work force development programs for low income households and public housing residents. Housing Authority of Henderson Executive Director, Bobbie Jarrett, says since 2009 she and her colleagues have worked to meet the professional needs of...
city-countyobserver.com
USI defeats Valparaiso to win first ever meet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving defeated Valparaiso University, 188-92, in the Screaming Eagles’ first official meet Saturday afternoon at the USI Aquatic Center. The Eagles, who established a new program record nearly every time someone touched the water, won 14 of the 16 events.
city-countyobserver.com
Cavanaugh, Greiwe pace Eagles at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Juniors McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) and Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) each posted top-80 finishes to lead University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country to a 25th-place finish out of 41 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.
Fundraiser Planned for Daviess County, Kentucky 6-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer
This month has been a whirlwind for the McDaniel family. On August 17th, 2022, 6-year-old Remi was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She's in the fight of her young life, but she isn't alone. The Daviess County community is rallying and raising money for the family. It's easy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Deadly fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly fire in McLean County. State police say around 8:45 Saturday morning a fire was reported in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Officers say while the investigation is still ongoing, early signs show a faulty portable...
Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
WTVQ
Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Detectives are working to...
Comments / 0