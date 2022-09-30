This nearly two-year journey that I embarked on in January of 2021 has been nothing short of an adventure. Working as a full-time sheriff’s deputy while also campaigning 40 hours a week has been the challenge of a lifetime, both for me and my family. I am proud of what we have accomplished, the team we have assembled, the consensus we have built, and the work we have done.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO