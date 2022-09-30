ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
city-countyobserver.com

OP-ED: Sheriff Candidate Lieutenant Noah Robinson Offers His Thoughts On The Election

This nearly two-year journey that I embarked on in January of 2021 has been nothing short of an adventure. Working as a full-time sheriff’s deputy while also campaigning 40 hours a week has been the challenge of a lifetime, both for me and my family. I am proud of what we have accomplished, the team we have assembled, the consensus we have built, and the work we have done.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting

The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Darmstadt, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – October 3, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Brianna D. Sutton; Jeffrey W. Kuehl; Franklin L. Wathen, II; William R. Onan, Jr.; Rebecca A. Corn; Trevor D. Pulliam; Landon S. King; William I. McLaughlin; Alexandra N. Williams; Blake T. Hook; Marius J. Fitzgerald; Kevin J. Hermann; Harmanpreet Singh; Sarah E. Chatt; Vonda M. Varnado; Daniel E. Criss, Jr.; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tammy Elkins; Morgan C. Ashabraner; Brandi Nance; Katie R. Kellems; Caine J. Sutton; Gregory R. Hall; Brenden A. Kensell; Tyler A. Schartung; Adina M. Nolan; Colton W. Marchand; Jeff L. Rickard; Joshua J. Overmyer; Kelsey M. Bozeman; Jaxson B.C. Hadley; Joey Magallanes; Almae B. Uy; Shannon C. Huffman; Remilea M. Bryant; Caden M. Scherer; Jacob M. Watgen; Jessie E. Hermann; Mackenzie E. Julian; Haydee S. Ortegon; Andrew J. Seitz; Emily N. Coots; Ashley N. Chapman; Ilham I. Aladinov; Kathy S. Webb; Lucas M. Lashbrook; Elizabeth A. Alvarez; Robert N. Duffy, II; Timothy R. Murphy; Jordan K. Compton; Chelsea Hernandez; Maggie A. Brown; Jeffrey L. Peterson; Melissa D. Dewolfe.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – October 3, 2022

Speeding: Scott J. Buening; Luke E. Taylor; Ar Shay Ko Lar, $141. Operating Motor Vehicle with a Fictitious Plate: Meredith A. Leslie, $141. Child Restraint System Violation: Yesenia A. Dominguez, $25. No Valid Driver’s License: Patricia Carbonell; Julio Lemus Sierra, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Erik H. Palomares; Toni R. Sandoval;...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
cilfm.com

Indiana couple faces murder charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Jasper Theft Investigation leads to an Arrest

A Pike County woman was arrested in Jasper. Jasper officers were called to Domino’s Pizza at just before 1-am today where there had been a report of a woman getting into an employees vehicle without permission. The investigation led to the arrest of 45-year-old Bambi Wyatt of Velpen. She...
JASPER, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Mcnamara
city-countyobserver.com

Hufnagel runs into record books

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 3, 2022

Makalyn Giesler Hurm to Rhiley Michael Eckert, both of Jasper. Matthew Steven Woolery to Cynthia Jo Newkirk, both of Jasper. Trent Smith to Breanna Truesdale, both of Utica, KY. Victoria Leah Rene Reynolds of English to Joshua Ray Priddy of Jasper. Gary Robert Hall to Patricia Dawn MacDonald, both of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Op Ed#Cco#Political Office#Legislature#Upcoming
14news.com

Henderson develops work force program for public housing residents

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Housing Authority of Henderson say they are providing work force development programs for low income households and public housing residents. Housing Authority of Henderson Executive Director, Bobbie Jarrett, says since 2009 she and her colleagues have worked to meet the professional needs of...
HENDERSON, KY
city-countyobserver.com

USI defeats Valparaiso to win first ever meet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving defeated Valparaiso University, 188-92, in the Screaming Eagles’ first official meet Saturday afternoon at the USI Aquatic Center. The Eagles, who established a new program record nearly every time someone touched the water, won 14 of the 16 events.
VALPARAISO, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Cavanaugh, Greiwe pace Eagles at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Juniors McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) and Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) each posted top-80 finishes to lead University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country to a 25th-place finish out of 41 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTVQ

Deadly fire in McLean County

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly fire in McLean County. State police say around 8:45 Saturday morning a fire was reported in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Officers say while the investigation is still ongoing, early signs show a faulty portable...
SACRAMENTO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Detectives are working to...
SACRAMENTO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy