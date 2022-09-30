Artificial intelligence framework for modeling and predicting crop yield to enhance food security in Saudi Arabia

Read full article on original website
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
Wiggling toward bio-inspired machine intelligence | MIT News
Juncal Arbelaiz Mugica is a native of Spain, where octopus is a common menu item. However, Arbelaiz appreciates octopus and similar creatures in a different way, with her research into soft-robotics theory. More than half of an octopus’ nerves are distributed through its eight arms, each of which has some...
3 Stocks to Watch in the Promising Agriculture - Products Industry
BG - Free Report) , CalMaine Foods (. RKDA - Free Report) are poised well to gain from strong demand in their end markets and the ongoing growth initiatives. The Zacks Agriculture – Products industry comprises companies that are either involved in storing agricultural commodities or distributing ingredients to others or engaged in farming of crops, livestock and poultry products. Some are engaged in purchasing, storing, transporting, processing and selling agricultural commodities or products derived from the same. They operate grain elevators where space income is earned on commodities bought and sold through the elevator or held as inventory. Some companies provide nutrients, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening, the method of growing plants using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent, instead of soil. A few players are also offering innovative, plant-based health and wellness products. Companies producing lumber also fall under this industry.
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 “climate smart” agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
EXCLUSIVE: Lineage Cell Establishes New R&D Facility In US, Expands Israel-Based Facility
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc LCTX has opened a new research and development facility in Carlsbad, California. What Happened: The new Carlsbad facility will broaden the company's R&D capabilities in the U.S. and support the development of current and future allogeneic cell transplant programs. The company has also announced the expansion...
Amazon Claims UK Merchant Momentum Exceeding Rivals
The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN marketplace soared by over 25% in 2021, faster than in Germany, France, or Italy. Some 85,000 smaller U.K. enterprises now sell on Amazon, responsible for over 950 million product sales or 1,750 per minute. More than 700...
Former environment secretary urges successor not to drop nature-friendly farming scheme
A former environment secretary has urged the UK government not to drop its nature recovery farming schemes, as the Guardian can reveal the more ambitious parts of the post-EU subsidy programme are set to be dropped. George Eustice made the intervention, telling the Guardian that farmers are keen to be...
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
Top Analyst Starts Coverage of 4 Leading US Electric Vehicle Companies
Analysts at Truist Securities have initiated coverage of four electric vehicle companies, one vehicle manufacturer and three drivetrain, battery or self-driving developers.
Stock Market Today: Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Shake Off Brutal September
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher Monday as Wall Street looked to start the new month, and quarter, on a more solid note, and also looked ahead to fresh economic data for signs of whether the Federal Reserve might soften its stance on tightening rates to combat inflation. As...
Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
Global agricultural equipment maker Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock is weathering the bear market sell-off relatively well with shares down only (-4.7%)
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
Critics fear Saudi prince seeks legal cover with PM title
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister, announced this week, could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom where he already wields enormous power. Little is expected to change inside the kingdom as a result of his new title, said Umar Karim, an expert on Saudi politics at the University of Birmingham.
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station
Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. “I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He said the government approved the deal Friday under a law related to economic security.
Syngenta’s commercial digital tool uses satellite images detecting Nematodes creating $150 billion in crop losses
Harmful nematodes that feed on roots of plants can cause major damage to crops, causing billions of dollars in destruction. Syngenta Crop Protection, an innovative agricultural company, is launching the world’s first commercial digital solution to diagnose infestations of plant-parasitic nematodes in soybean crops by analyzing photographs taken from satellites. This marks a breakthrough in the management of this devastating pest and is a product of Syngenta’s focus on delivering an expanding portfolio of digital and precision agriculture solutions to farmers worldwide.
Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload
When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
Sky.Garden, Kenya’s Amazon-style marketplace, faces closure after funding fell through
An insider told TechCrunch that the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Martin Majlund, sent termination notices to employees earlier this month after a town hall meeting, during which he revealed that the company was running out money and will close on October 16. However, contacted by TechCrunch, Majlund said that...
