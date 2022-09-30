Read full article on original website
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars defending the yen and the won against the strong US currency
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars in FX markets to prop up their currencies against the dollar. Japan last week spent up to 2.8 trillion yen ($19.35 billion) to aid the yen in its first market intervention since 1998. The dollar was initially pushed down from ¥145 but...
Phys.org
Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification
An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
This Spinning Camera On China’s Aircraft Carrier Is A Key Defense System
Chinese State TVThe spinning panoramic infrared system can detect, classify, and track threats that radar may not be able to see.
Satellite images show a plume of methane erupting from the leaking Nord Stream pipelines - take a look
Analysis by the International Methane Emissions Observatory and the Universitat Politècnica de València found the plume has a radius of 520 meters.
Gizmodo
Nord Pipeline Explosion May Have Caused Single Biggest Methane Leak in History
The war between Europe and Russia may be responsible for a new horror: a shockingly large release of damaging greenhouse gas. Earlier this week, three leaks in two natural gas pipelines, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Poland were discovered by officials, with monitoring stations logging big spikes in methane from the leaks. On Thursday, Swedish officials said that they have found a fourth leak in the pipelines, which run between Russia and Germany. Seismologists say that explosions and drops of pressure were logged in the area, leading several European officials to suggest the breaches may be an act of sabotage against European energy stability, possibly from Russia. Russia on Thursday denied responsibility.
Nature.com
Analysis of facial ultrasonography images based on deep learning
Transfer learning using a pre-trained model with the ImageNet database is frequently used when obtaining large datasets in the medical imaging field is challenging. We tried to estimate the value of deep learning for facial US images by assessing the classification performance for facial US images through transfer learning using current representative deep learning models and analyzing the classification criteria. For this clinical study, we recruited 86 individuals from whom we acquired ultrasound images of nine facial regions. To classify these facial regions, 15 deep learning models were trained using augmented or non-augmented datasets and their performance was evaluated. The F-measure scores average of all models was about 93% regardless of augmentation in the dataset, and the best performing model was the classic model VGGs. The models regarded the contours of skin and bones, rather than muscles and blood vessels, as distinct features for distinguishing regions in the facial US images. The results of this study can be used as reference data for future deep learning research on facial US images and content development.
Nature.com
Emerging unprecedented lake ice loss in climate change projections
Seasonal ice in lakes plays an important role for local communities and lake ecosystems. Here we use Large Ensemble simulations conducted with the Community Earth System Model version 2, which includes a lake simulator, to quantify the response of lake ice to greenhouse warming and to determine emergence patterns of anthropogenic lake ice loss. Our model simulations show that the average duration of ice coverage and maximum ice thickness are projected to decrease over the next 80 years by 38 days and 0.23"‰m, respectively. In the Canadian Arctic, lake ice loss is accelerated by the cold-season polar amplification. Lake ice on the Tibetan Plateau decreases rapidly due to a combination of strong insolation forcing and ice-albedo feedbacks. Comparing the anthropogenic signal with natural variability represented by the Large Ensemble, we find that lake ecosystems in these regions may be exposed to no-analogue ice coverage within the next 4-5 decades.
NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space
Views of Hurricane Ian were relayed from the International Space Station as it flew over the storm.
Nature.com
Emergent topological states via digital (001) oxide superlattices
Oxide heterostructures exhibit many intriguing properties. Here we provide design principles for inducing multiple topological states in (001) (AMO3)1/(\(AM^{\prime}\)O3)1 oxide superlattices. Aided by first-principles calculations and model analysis, we show that a (SrMO3)1/(Sr\(M^{\prime}\)O3)1 superlattice (M = Nb, Ta and \(M^{\prime}\) = Rh, Ir) is a strong topological insulator with Z2 index (1;001). More remarkably, a (SrMoO3)1/(SrIrO3)1 superlattice exhibits multiple coexisting topological insulator (TI) and topological Dirac semi-metal (TDS) states. The TDS state has a pair of type-II Dirac points near the Fermi level and symmetry-protected Dirac node lines. The surface TDS Dirac cone is sandwiched by two surface TI Dirac cones in the energy-momentum space. The non-trivial topological properties arise from the band inversion between d orbitals of two dissimilar transition metal atoms and a particular parity property of (001) superlattice geometry. Our work demonstrates how to induce non-trivial topological states in (001) perovskite oxide heterostructures by rational design.
Ancient solar eclipse records reveal how Earth's rotation has changed
Newly discovered records of solar eclipses seen in the Eastern Mediterranean reveal how Earth's motion has evolved.
Phys.org
Pacific Ocean set to make way for world's next supercontinent
New Curtin University-led research has found that the world's next supercontinent, Amasia, will most likely form when the Pacific Ocean closes in 200 to 300 million years. Published in National Science Review, the research team used a supercomputer to simulate how a supercontinent forms and found that because the Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of the plates under the oceans reduce with time, making it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing the "young" oceans, such as the Atlantic or Indian oceans.
Universe Today
Construction Begins on the World’s Largest Steerable Radio Telescope
Radio astronomy has been in flux lately. With the permanent loss of the Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico, a new global power has taken center stage in humanity’s search for radio signals – China. Recently the Chinese announced the start of work on a new milestone telescope, which will eventually make it the biggest moveable one in the world.
Phys.org
Shifting ocean currents are pushing more and more heat into the Southern Hemisphere's cooler waters
The oceans absorb of all extra heat trapped by the emissions we've produced by burning fossil fuels. This heat is enormous. It's as if we exploded an atom bomb underwater, every second of every day. The ocean isn't warming at the same rate everywhere. We know the heat is concentrated...
Universe Today
China’s Zhurong Rover Looks Deep Underground and Sees Layers From Multiple Floods on Mars
Mars exploration has been ongoing for decades at this point, and some regions of the planet have become more interesting than others. Of particular interest is a basin known as Utopia Planitia. It was the site of the Viking-2 landing, one of the first-ever successful missions to Mars. From data collected during that mission, scientists developed a theory that the crater that formed Utopia might have been the site of an ancient ocean. New results from China’s Zhurong rover point to an even more exciting past – repeated flooding.
gcaptain.com
First Wind-Assisted Supertanker Delivered in China
The world’s first partially sail-powered supertanker has been delivered in China. The M/V New Aden was delivered this month by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry to China Merchant Energy Shipping. With four giant “wing sails” fitted to its deck, the vessel is unofficially the first Very Large Crude Carrier to be...
US News and World Report
Cholera Outbreaks Surging Worldwide, Fatality Rates Rising - WHO
GENEVA (Reuters) - Cholera cases have surged this year, especially in places of poverty and conflict, with outbreaks reported in 26 countries and fatality rates rising sharply, a World Health Organization official said on Friday. In a typical year, fewer than 20 countries report outbreaks of the disease which is...
