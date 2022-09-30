ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
FORT MYERS, FL
WLWT 5

Monday forecast outlook: Fabulous fall feel, until the weekend

CINCINNATI — Over the weekend, our gusty winds were courtesy of the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. Monday, those winds back down to 3-12 mph. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs pretty close to where they should be, near 68 degrees come the afternoon. Temperatures climb a couple of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on West McMicken Avenue in the West End

CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on West McMicken Avenue in the West End. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
South Carolina State
WLWT 5

Officials announce a closure in Franklin for asphalt repair work

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of a bridge in Franklin for asphalt paving this week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, the 4th Street bridge over Interstate 75 will be closed from...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Category 1 Hurricane
linknky.com

Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening

The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Steiner Avenue in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Steiner Avenue in Sedamsville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash into a building on Gest Street in Queensgate

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Gest Street in Queensgate. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLWT 5

Reports of a mulch fire on West 8th Street in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a mulch fire on West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
NEWPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy