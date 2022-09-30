Read full article on original website
Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
Monday forecast outlook: Fabulous fall feel, until the weekend
CINCINNATI — Over the weekend, our gusty winds were courtesy of the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. Monday, those winds back down to 3-12 mph. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs pretty close to where they should be, near 68 degrees come the afternoon. Temperatures climb a couple of...
Haunted attractions: Ultimate guide to 2022 scare season in Greater Cincinnati
Looking for a good haunted house in the Ohio Valley area? Look no further. Below is a working list of some of the best haunted attractions in the area, listed alphabetically. Did we miss one? Drop us a note at web@wlwt.com. ALL HALLOWS' EVE LLC, Williamsburg:. This 19th Century Village...
Reports of wires down on West McMicken Avenue in the West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on West McMicken Avenue in the West End. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Officials announce a closure in Franklin for asphalt repair work
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of a bridge in Franklin for asphalt paving this week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, the 4th Street bridge over Interstate 75 will be closed from...
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening
The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
Downed wires reported on Steiner Avenue in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Steiner Avenue in Sedamsville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
The River: 1971 Cincinnati to Kentucky Lake cruise results in momentous moment in Delta Queen lore
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This story first appeared in June 2021. Special to NKyTribune. Immediately after the DELTA QUEEN departed the Cincinnati Public...
Reports of a crash into a building on Gest Street in Queensgate
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Gest Street in Queensgate. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Reports of a mulch fire on West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a mulch fire on West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a water main break in the roadway on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Lakota West featured on 'Today Show's' Friday Morning Lights with WLWT's Megan Mitchell
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A little taste of Cincinnati in New York City!. The Lakota West football team, cheerleading team, coach and marching band made an appearance on the "Today Show" Friday morning. It's the school's homecoming game Friday as the team looks to continue its undefeated season. Tom...
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Arcade bar featuring pinball machines, old-school games to open in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A new arcade bar is coming to Over-the-Rhine. Level One Bar + Arcade Making its Way to OTR 1331 Walnut Street. The Columbus-based bar and arcade is expanding as part of Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation's Mercer Commons project. "We're elated Level One has decided to break...
Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
Revel in Fall Foliage and Farm Charm at Nation Road Horse Rental
Enjoy a scenic horseback ride with your family this fall at Nation Road Horse Rental's Butler County farm in Oxford. The post Revel in Fall Foliage and Farm Charm at Nation Road Horse Rental appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
