WTOP
UK government drops key part of tax cuts package that sparked market turmoil, sent pound plunging
LONDON (AP) — UK government drops key part of tax cuts package that sparked market turmoil, sent pound plunging. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Brazil election authority: Former President Lula da Silva tops 1st round; heads to runoff vs. incumbent Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil election authority: Former President Lula da Silva tops 1st round; heads to runoff vs. incumbent Bolsonaro. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
US stocks extend rally amid investor hopes that central banks are nearly done hiking interest rates
US stocks were higher Tuesday. Investors saw Australia's smaller than expected rate hike as good news for global central banks.
Why Everyone Keeps Underestimating Bolsonaro's Election Chances in Brazil
Many voters may be more conservative than the postcard image of Brazil suggests.
WTOP
The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions.
MOSCOW (AP) — The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Mexico president says government does not spy, after Pegasus spyware allegations
MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration does not spy on journalists or opponents, when asked about allegations of the use of Pegasus spyware during his government.
Tourism revenues on the mend in Mediterranean countries
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Even if the number of visitors has still not quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Mediterranean countries are enjoying a much-needed boost as inflation and a strong sector recovery lift this year's tourist spending and tax receipts higher.
Chemical maker Sika sets higher sales goal for 2023, hikes 2022 outlook
ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sika (SIKA.S) expects to increase its sales between 15% and 18% next year, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, after raising its 2022 outlook and putting a chunk of the former BASF (BASFn.DE) construction chemicals business it bought last year up for sale.
