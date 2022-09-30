Jersey City Planning Board Approves Two High-Rise Towers at 50 and 55 Hudson Street in Downtown Jersey City

Read full article on original website
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Athena LIC’s Curtain Wall Installation Begins at 27-20 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens
Curtain wall installation is progressing on Athena LIC, a nine-story residential building at 27-20 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Ismael Leyva Architects and developed by ZL Capital LLC, the 100-foot-tall structure will yield 51 units spread across 45,016 square feet and 7,292 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property is located at the intersection of 42nd Road to the north and Hunter Street to the south.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 597 Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 597 Marcy Avenue, a six-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Nuan Design and developed by Moses Karpen under the Marcy Vernon LLC, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,675 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
City Council Approves Hallets North Residential Development in Astoria, Queens
This week, the New York City Council approved plans for Hallets North, a three-tower residential development that will create 1,340 apartments in Queens. Located in Astoria, the Hallets North development site comprises an assemblage of lots along 26th Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets. The waterfront development site is currently...
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
brickunderground.com
How to find an apartment to rent in NYC: FAQs for first-time renters
Finding your first rental apartment in New York City is without a doubt a nerve-wracking experience because it’s just so expensive and competitive here. Great apartments get grabbed fast—so you may see a place and have to put in an application on the spot, and these days you may even need to offer more than the landlord is asking—or risk losing it.
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
New York YIMBY
The Heritage’s Re-Cladding Progresses at 1295 Fifth Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
Renovation work is progressing on The Heritage, a three-building residential complex at 1295 Fifth Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Gruzen & Partners and originally completed in 1974, the development is currently owned by L+M Fund Management and Invesco Real Estate and consists of two identical 35-story towers and a shorter 12-story structure that collectively yield a total of 600 rental apartments. The current project involves the replacement of the buildings’ brick façades with a new exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS) provided by Storage Corporation. L+M Builders is the general contractor and King Contracting Group is in charge of façade installation for the property, which is bound by East 111th Street to the north, Tito Puente Way to the south, Madison Avenue to the east, and Fifth Avenue, Frawley Circle, and Central Park to the west.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County officials cut the ribbon for 7th annual fair at Braddock Park in North Bergen
Hudson County officials cut the ribbon for their fair at James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen last night, marking the 7th time the event has launched since 2015. “I think it’s a throwback to old North Bergen where at one time there was a racetrack and there was a carnival that was year round. This is just a great event and entertainment,” said state Senator (D-32)/North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco.
Hundreds more MTA buses to be equipped with cameras to catch lane violators
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hundreds more MTA buses will soon be equipped with automated cameras to catch drivers violating bus lane rules throughout New York City. By the end of 2022, automated bus lane enforcement (ABLE) cameras will be installed on 300 additional buses across nine different routes in Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and […]
Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold At Hudson County Gas Station
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket winning $320,887 was sold in Hudson County. The ticket form the Saturday, Oct. 1 drawing matched the winning numbers 01, 05, 14, 28 and 44, and the XTRA number 03. The winning ticket was sold at HYE Petroleum Inc., 100 Route 440, Bayonne in Hudson...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2-10 Beach 98th Street in Rockaway Beach, Queens
Permits have been filed for a three-story residential building at 2-10 Beach 98th Street in Rockaway Beach, Queens. Located at the intersection of Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 98th Street, the lot is near the Beach 98th Street-Playland subway station, serviced by the A and S trains. Nancy Lin is listed as the owner behind the applications.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Jersey City man arrested in Hoboken for discarding gun at housing authority building
A Jersey City man was arrested in Hoboken last week for discarding a gun at a local housing authority building in early September, police said. Keshawn Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 1:20 p.m....
New York YIMBY
597 Marcy Avenue
Five-Story, 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building Filed at 597 Marcy Avenue, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Brooklyn-based Waterfront Property Management has filed applications for a five-story, 12-unit mixed-use building at 597 Marcy Avenue, in northern Bedford-Stuyvesant, located two blocks from the Myrtle-Willoughby Avs. stop on the G train. The structure will encompass 17,888 square feet, and will include 3,150 square feet of ground-floor retail space. There will also be 3,400 square feet of doctors’ offices on the second floor. The residential units will be located on the third through fifth floors, averaging 889 square feet apiece. Amenities include 3,454 square feet of recreational space in the cellar, in addition to storage space for 12 bicycles. Maspeth-based Genaro R. Urueta is the architect of record. Demolition permits were filed in 2014 to remove the existing single-story building.
Social media runs rampant with claims of active shooter at Jersey City mall but it was only a popcorn machine
Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall was the center of a social media storm over the weekend as online posters alleged a possible active shooter situation, but it turned out to be just a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Around 3:30 on Saturday, Oct 1, the first of nine calls were made...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
New York YIMBY
8 Court Square
8 Court Square’s Façade Takes Shape in Long Island City, Queens. Façade installation is progressing on 8 Court Square, a 20-story residential building at 27-10 44th Drive in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by 25-34 Jackson Avenue Property Owner LLC, the 224-foot-tall structure will yield 157 units spread across 107,377 square feet and 10,170 square feet of retail space. Cauldwell Wingate Company is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Jackson Avenue to the northwest, 44th Drive to the northeast, and Thomson Avenue to the west and south.
New York YIMBY
NuAn Design Corporation
Six-Story, 50-Unit Residential Project Completed at 1024 Gates Avenue, Ocean Hill. Back in October of 2014, construction was underway to convert the single-story Roosevelt Savings Bank building at 1024 Gates Avenue, in far-northern Ocean Hill, into a six-story, 50-unit residential building. Four floors were added to the interior of the existing bank building, at which point the structure received a single-story vertical expansion (its sixth floor). Now, construction has entirely wrapped up. Dubbed the Brooklyn-Roosevelt, leasing is underway for some of its studios and one-bedrooms, Curbed NY reported. The units, averaging 699 square feet apiece, are rental apartments, and amenities include a café, a fitness center, laundry facilities, bike storage, a lounge/club, a yoga room, a 12-seat movie theater, and on-site parking. Kai Management is the developer, while Queens-based NuAn Design Corporation is behind the architecture. Occupancy is expected in June and July, although some of the amenities won’t be ready until the fall.
Sources: Teen dies after being shot 4 times in the head in East Orange, N.J.
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Sources tell CBS New York a teen has died after being shot four times in the head in East Orange. It happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Melmore Gardens. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.
