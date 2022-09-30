Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Tri-City Herald
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
Tri-City Herald
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 34-24 Week 4 Win Over Texans
After two consecutive losses, the Chargers bounced back in Week 4, beating the Texans 34-24 Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' second win of the season:. Austin Ekeler finds his stride. The Chargers rushing attack, led by Austin Ekeler, entered Sunday's game having struggled to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles’ Win over the Jaguars in Week 4
PHILADELPHIA – Here are my 10 day-after observations from the Eagles’ 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in monsoon-like weather at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Week 4:. THE COMEBACK. Truth be told, I had already begun writing the story I file at halftime of every game...
Tri-City Herald
Sluggish Rams Trail 49ers 14-6 at Half
It might be hard to imagine that a team coming off of a Super Bowl win in the season prior would have an Achilles heel, but the Los Angeles Rams seemingly do. That Achilles heel?. The San Francisco 49ers. Yes, the Rams dispatched the 49ers in the NFC Championship en...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Breakdown Film Together
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase broke Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson's single season record for receiving yards as a rookie when he finished with 1,455 yards. Johnson recently sat down with Chase to breakdown film. They discussed Chase's record-breaking rookie campaign, Ochocinco's most famous touchdown celebrations and so much more.
Tri-City Herald
Josh Reynolds: Offense Is ‘Feeling Real Ramsy’
Through the first quarter of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions' offense has been ultra productive. The team is averaging a league-best 35 points a game, and a large reason for that has been the play of veteran signal-caller Jared Goff. He's looked like a much different quarterback this year...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
‘Déjà Vu’: Matthew Stafford’s Turnover Woes vs. 49ers Continue in Rams MNF Loss
The Los Angeles Rams likely cared little about their 1-6 record over the last seven meetings with the San Francisco 49ers heading into Monday night's matchup at Levi's Stadium. After all, that one win came in the NFC Championship last season, sending the Rams to Super Bowl LVI, where they...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Podcast: Joe Mixon and the Bengals Hope to Get the Ground Game Going
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to Joe Mixon's recent comments, which include thoughts about the Bengals' rushing attack, his health, the offensive line and so much more!. Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Making Debut This Week vs. Titans?
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after being shot in late August. It's been a wild road for Robinson, but the Commanders revealed that they have a plan for him.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
There have been few, if any, certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys in the new century, but the combined prescience of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the rushers' room often ensures at least a profitable day on the ground. Often for the Cowboys, that's a necessity rather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Plan, Please: More Bailey, No Brian - Rookie Zappe Should Replace Mac Jones
Of Bailey Zappe. And, yes, of Brian Hoyer. When Mac Jones recovers from his sprained ankle, he's still the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. But until that happens, the job should belong to not the 14-year veteran but rather the rookie with 10 drives of NFL experience. Hoyer...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
CBS’s Mics Hear Rodgers Drop F-Bomb
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The passage of time can bring wisdom and patience. During training camp, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested he had grown a “little gentler” when it comes to dealing with mistakes. But the fire still burns hot, as tight end Tyler Davis...
Tri-City Herald
Sixers Rival Miami Heat Lock Up Star Six-Man Long-Term
One of the Philadelphia 76ers’ most prominent competitors in the Eastern Conference made a significant move on Sunday night by locking in one of their core players. The Miami Heat, who were happy to crown their former 13th overall pick Tyler Herro with the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award as they faced the Sixers in the 2022 playoffs, will reward the 22-year-old star with a notable contract.
Tri-City Herald
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
The only way the Seahawks’ defense could have been more absent and ineffective is if they had all stayed home. The defenders who played but did not perform Sunday at Ford Field in Michigan made Seattle history. Thanks to Geno Smith and the offense, the Seahawks allowed the most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game
Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.
Tri-City Herald
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout
After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
Tri-City Herald
3 Sobering Takeaways from Broncos’ 32-23 Loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos were man-handled by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 32-23. The heretofore winless Raiders were so motivated to play the Broncos, they took out three of their best players in the process, nearly. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the year, rush linebacker Randy...
Tri-City Herald
Blake Griffin Shares His Initial Impressions of New Celtics’ Head Coach Joe Mazzulla
Blake Griffin and Joe Mazzulla crossed paths in college while starring at Oklahoma and West Virginia, respectively, squaring off in a double-overtime game that went the way of the Sooners. In case Mazzulla forgot about it, Griffin's already made it a point to remind him. View the original article to...
Comments / 0