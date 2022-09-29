ODFW release – Eagle Point, Ore. – C2 Cattle Company is again offering five lucky archery deer hunters the chance to hunt the Rogue Unit late archery deer season (Nov. 12 – Dec. 4) on their ranch. Registration closes Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ODFW conducts an Oct. 11 drawing and winners will be notified by Oct. 14. To be eligible, hunters must have an unused “2022 General Archery Season Western Oregon Deer Tag.” Successful applicants get three days of access to the C2 Ranch. The ranch will coordinate the hunts and try to accommodate requests for hunting dates to the best of their ability. This opportunity is made possible through the ranch’s partnership with ODFW’s Access and Habitat Program and the Rogue Valley Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association to offer this opportunity. A conservation-minded cattle ranch, C2 Cattle Company helps preserve the land and natural resources, including wild game, while running a working cattle ranch. The 10,000-acre ranch is just 25 minutes east of Medford. Local landowners interested in the Access and Habitat Program can call Dylan Edwards, 541-857-2408 or jack.d.edwards@odfw.oregon.gov.

