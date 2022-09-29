Read full article on original website
souraiders.com
No. 23 SOU completes perfect weekend against Warner Pac
ASHLAND – Sadie Byrd was in on seven of Southern Oregon's 11 blocks as the No. 23-ranked Raiders dominated at the net and pushed Warner Pacific to a negative attacking average in a 25-15, 25-9, 25-14 sweep on Saturday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. The Raiders' perfect weekend made...
souraiders.com
Johnson strikes in 78th as SOU stays hot against RMC
ASHLAND – Gabbie Johnson played the hero for streaking Southern Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Raider Stadium, sticking the lone goal in the 78th minute for a 1-0 win over Rocky Mountain (Mont.) in Cascade Conference play. Johnson, a senior forward from Redding, Calif., beat two defenders to chase...
souraiders.com
Charley-Bolyard puts Raiders past Rocky, 1-0
ASHLAND – Sky Charley-Bolyard and the Southern Oregon men's soccer team had the final say on a testy and wild afternoon with Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Saturday at Raider Stadium. Charley-Bolyard deposited the lone goal in the 81st minute for a 1-0 win, the Raiders' third straight after a...
souraiders.com
Raiders score 4 in 1st half to dump Argos
ASHLAND – The Southern Oregon women's soccer team got comfortable in a hurry in its Raider Stadium debut, marking the occasion with a breakout performance and a 4-0 win against Providence (Mont.) on Friday afternoon at Raider Stadium. Jasmine Gray, Phoebe Bunn, Mia Santander and Sophia Connell each tallied...
souraiders.com
Norconk strikes twice as SOU beats up Providence
ASHLAND – After going through an attacking drought that belied the peripheral numbers, goals are suddenly coming in bunches for the Southern Oregon men's soccer team. The Raiders poured it on during a 5-0 thumping of Providence (Mont.) on Friday afternoon at Raider Stadium, as Evan Norconk delivered a brace and Izaiha Bruce and Sam Walker had a goal and an assist apiece.
souraiders.com
SOU cruises to sweep of Multnomah
ASHLAND – The No. 23-ranked Southern Oregon volleyball team made quick work of its first match in two weeks, a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Multnomah on Friday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Sophomore outside hitter Hailey Van Well totaled 11 kills on 20 swings and Simone Gordon had...
KATU.com
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
KTVL
New Elmer's Restaurant to replace McGrath's Fish House in Medford
SOUTHERN OREGON — The McGrath’s Fish House in Medford is set to become the second Elmer’s Restaurant within the city after a Southern Oregon hospitality group bought the business’s property. The owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, David Thomason explained the new restaurant comes after a difficult...
oregontoday.net
C2 Cattle Ranch late archery deer hunt drawing now open, Sept. 30
ODFW release – Eagle Point, Ore. – C2 Cattle Company is again offering five lucky archery deer hunters the chance to hunt the Rogue Unit late archery deer season (Nov. 12 – Dec. 4) on their ranch. Registration closes Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ODFW conducts an Oct. 11 drawing and winners will be notified by Oct. 14. To be eligible, hunters must have an unused “2022 General Archery Season Western Oregon Deer Tag.” Successful applicants get three days of access to the C2 Ranch. The ranch will coordinate the hunts and try to accommodate requests for hunting dates to the best of their ability. This opportunity is made possible through the ranch’s partnership with ODFW’s Access and Habitat Program and the Rogue Valley Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association to offer this opportunity. A conservation-minded cattle ranch, C2 Cattle Company helps preserve the land and natural resources, including wild game, while running a working cattle ranch. The 10,000-acre ranch is just 25 minutes east of Medford. Local landowners interested in the Access and Habitat Program can call Dylan Edwards, 541-857-2408 or jack.d.edwards@odfw.oregon.gov.
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
KTVL
Pomodori Osteria: Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms
Head Chef of Pomodori Osteria in Medford, Ethan Hernandez shows us how his version of the stuffed mushroom is created. It even comes with a delicious parmesan crisp to enjoy with the dish!
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
jacksonvillereview.com
Haunted Trolley Tours Return – by Amanda Moreira
Every year in October, our quaint city is transformed into a haunted township. Bone-chilling apparitions and the spirits of frightening characters of yesteryear, return to play out their destiny again and again! The 30-minute trolley tour takes a light-hearted approach to local “hauntings” and features multiple sites throughout Jacksonville with special effects and period character interpretations.
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'
The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market. The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
KDRV
FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
KTVL
Two more families return to their hometown after surviving the Almeda fire
TALENT — Two more families are finally able to return to their hometown of Talent after losing everything in the Almeda fire two years ago. Now, after working with a local nonprofit organization and volunteers to build their home from the ground up, they are finally back in their community again.
KDRV
FireWatch: BLM land access changes, some areas closed for "foreseeable future"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- While some restrictions are getting lifted from some federal lands near the Rum Creek Fire, others "will remain closed for the foreseeable future." The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says it has lifted most public land closures caused by the Rum Creek Fire. It says, however, several locations require long-term recovery and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
