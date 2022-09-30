Read full article on original website
kxlp941.com
Fire destroys three structures, damages two others in downtown Fairfax
The state Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating after a blaze destroyed three structures and damaged two others Sunday morning in downtown Fairfax in south-central Minnesota. City Councilmember Brad Bastian says nine departments battled the fire and he appreciates all the help to contain the blaze:. “These fire crews, they...
kxlp941.com
Gunfire Reports At Waseca School Turn Out To Be False
(Waseca, MN) — It turns out there were never any gunshots fired at a school in Waseca. Police say they were called to the Central Building Thursday morning on reports of gunshots, but they now say those reports were false. After the school was locked down investigators determined a student was likely misbehaving and made the loud noises.
kxlp941.com
Man Admits To Stabbing Father To Death Before Setting Home On Fire
(Le Sueur County, MN) — A man is admitting to stabbing his father to death before setting their home in rural southern Minnesota on fire. Hardy Wills-Traxler pled guilty yesterday to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler. The father and son lived in a shed on the Le Center property that included living quarters. Wills-Traxler is expected to receive a sentence of just over 25 years and will likely serve the first 16 years in prison with credit for time in jail since his arrest.
