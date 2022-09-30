ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPRI 12 News

‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend.  All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters

A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
WESTERLY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England contractor changes company name but it doesn’t stop customer complaints

A contractor based out of Fall River continues to be accused of scamming customers despite numerous grievances levied against him and a company name change. Fall River Reporter has received multiple complaints concerning Marco Cordeiro and so has the Attorney General’s Office. Cordeiro was previously a local contractor and owner of Lagoa Construction. After receiving various complaints under Lagoa which prompted an investigation by WJAR 10, Cordeiro started a new company called C&C All Around Construction LLC in 2021.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
independentri.com

URI gets $1 million boost to help fight plastics pollution

KINGSTON — Researchers at the University of Rhode Island are getting a $1 million boost in efforts to fight an invisible enemy doing environmental damage to waterways and winding up in food. The federal money coming to URI will be used to support research projects and initiatives focused on...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces child tax rebates will start being issued this week

WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3. Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island’s economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.
WARWICK, RI
providencedailydose.com

North Burial Ground — Makers Market Sunday

Head over to the North Burial Ground this Sunday for a makers market, take a tour of the cemetery, and maybe pick up some North Burial Ground merch. The Archibald & Angell Market is a celebration of North Burial Ground’s earliest history when the burial ground served many purposes including farming and farm stands. Both the Archibald and Angell families had economic interests in the land that would become North Burial Ground, so we named our market after them! We’re hosting an artisan’s market to honor that legacy, and kick off our Halloween season!
PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Monthly

’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, October 4: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Joseph Abboud is Hiring in New Bedford

Bring your whole, true self to Tailored Brands … and be the best you can be. Work with amazing teammates. Receive great benefits and perks. Energize your career—after all; internal promotion is a key component of our culture. Oh, and have fun as you do. BENEFITS. We take...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

