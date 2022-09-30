Read full article on original website
ecori.org
Walking Tour Illustrates the Difficulty in Accessing the Ocean State’s Public Shoreline
WESTERLY, R.I. – On a clear September afternoon, a group of about 30 people gathered at the Weekapaug Breachway on Atlantic Avenue for a walking tour of Westerly’s shoreline public access points. Leading the walking tour were Janet Freedman and Nathan Vinhateiro of the University of Rhode Island’s...
‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend. All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
Crossroads to renovate tower, move occupants to new development
Crossroads Rhode Island is turning an abandoned lot on Summer Street into a 176-unit apartment complex.
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Florio New COO at South County Psychiatry and Gordon School Names 3
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. South County Psychiatry Names Florio. South County Psychiatry announces the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as Chief Operating Officer....
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England contractor changes company name but it doesn’t stop customer complaints
A contractor based out of Fall River continues to be accused of scamming customers despite numerous grievances levied against him and a company name change. Fall River Reporter has received multiple complaints concerning Marco Cordeiro and so has the Attorney General’s Office. Cordeiro was previously a local contractor and owner of Lagoa Construction. After receiving various complaints under Lagoa which prompted an investigation by WJAR 10, Cordeiro started a new company called C&C All Around Construction LLC in 2021.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
independentri.com
URI gets $1 million boost to help fight plastics pollution
KINGSTON — Researchers at the University of Rhode Island are getting a $1 million boost in efforts to fight an invisible enemy doing environmental damage to waterways and winding up in food. The federal money coming to URI will be used to support research projects and initiatives focused on...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces child tax rebates will start being issued this week
WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3. Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island’s economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.
Bust Out the Sweatpants, There’s a Food Truck and Beer Garden Festival Coming to Somerset
SOAM (Southcoast Outdoor Air Market) is proud to present the fourth annual Foodchella event- "beer garden edition". SOAM is best known for hosting and helping small businesses across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island sell and promote their "fresh, local, and handmade" artisan food and products. Yes, this includes food trucks as well.
providencedailydose.com
North Burial Ground — Makers Market Sunday
Head over to the North Burial Ground this Sunday for a makers market, take a tour of the cemetery, and maybe pick up some North Burial Ground merch. The Archibald & Angell Market is a celebration of North Burial Ground’s earliest history when the burial ground served many purposes including farming and farm stands. Both the Archibald and Angell families had economic interests in the land that would become North Burial Ground, so we named our market after them! We’re hosting an artisan’s market to honor that legacy, and kick off our Halloween season!
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
Providence bridge replacement to start early
RIDOT will close part of Route 6 on Tuesday to replace a Providence bridge one day ahead of schedule.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Monthly
Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It's never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we'll waive your site fee!
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
newbedfordguide.com
Joseph Abboud is Hiring in New Bedford
Bring your whole, true self to Tailored Brands … and be the best you can be. Work with amazing teammates. Receive great benefits and perks. Energize your career—after all; internal promotion is a key component of our culture. Oh, and have fun as you do. BENEFITS. We take...
