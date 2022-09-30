WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A section of Platt Road near County Farm Park in Ann Arbor is closing for more than a month for utility installation for a new development. The area is the site of the Veridian development, a planned sustainability-focused neighborhood with an affordable component that has been years in the making at the property that once housed a county juvenile detention center.

