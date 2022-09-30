Read full article on original website
Related
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Utility installation at site of new sustainable development will close Ann Arbor roads
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A section of Platt Road near County Farm Park in Ann Arbor is closing for more than a month for utility installation for a new development. The area is the site of the Veridian development, a planned sustainability-focused neighborhood with an affordable component that has been years in the making at the property that once housed a county juvenile detention center.
Flint & Genesee Group to salute excellence in business and hospitality
FLINT, MI - The Flint & Genesee Group are opening nominations for leaders of the business community and exemplars of service in the hospitality industry in Genesee County. Winners will be announced at the eighth annual Art of Achievement Awards set to take place from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St., in downtown Flint.
Flint’s $300 water credits applied to accounts, including thousands that were past-due
FLINT, MI -- If there’s not a $300 credit on your home water account, it’s time to call City Hall. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Monday, Oct. 3, that the city has applied the long-talked-about credits to 28,057 residential customer accounts in Flint, including roughly 12,000 with past-due balances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washtenaw County fruit farm poised to change hands when longtime owners retire
WASHTENAW COUNTY --Jan and Bruce Upston have spent decades running Wasem Fruit Farm in Augusta Township. Now the couple, both in their mid-to-late 70s, are looking to retire and pass the farm on to the next generation. Wasem Fruit Farm, located at 6580 Judd Rd., is a family-owned and operated...
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini announces retirement amid assault allegations
BAY CITY, MI — After 16 years in the position and amid controversy in his recent interactions with some teens, Michael J. Cecchini is retiring as director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Cecchini announced his retirement plans to city officials on Sunday, Oct. 2, said Bay...
Saginaw County election forums to focus on candidates in U.S., state, local races
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI — Over the next seven days, a trio of election 2022 candidate forums across Saginaw County will highlight candidates in local, state and national races. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township and his opponent in the race for the U.S. House District 8 seat, Paul Junge...
Major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti reopens after 3-month closure
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti is again available to drivers after a three-month resurfacing project left it off-limits for most of the summer. The short section of Packard Road between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township, just outside Ann Arbor’s eastern...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ann Arbor renters get expanded rights with 10-1 final OK of new law
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has taken another step to expand renter rights. City Council voted 10-1 Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the final OK to a new ordinance giving renters, who make up a majority of the city’s population, the right to renew apartment leases unless their landlords have a legal reason to evict them.
Ann Arbor set for final vote on right-to-renew law to protect renters
ANN ARBOR, MI — Landlords and renters have one more chance to weigh in before the Ann Arbor City Council votes to adopt a new law to expand renter rights.
MDHHS, Food Bank plan Flint mobile pantries for October
FLINT, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout the month of October. Thanks to the partnership of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, October’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of...
Meet Ypsilanti’s mayoral candidates for the Nov. 8 general election
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti voters will choose from among three candidates when they elect the city’s next mayor in November, bringing a new face to the local office. In the running are Democrat Nicole Brown, nonpartisan candidate Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King. In a city that traditionally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Nurses ratify $273M compensation deal with Michigan Medicine
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan nurses union has ratified its contract with the UM Health System and Michigan Medicine, guaranteeing a $273-million compensation package during the next four years. The UM Professional Nurses Council approved the contract late Saturday, Oct. 1, after more than seven months of...
Judge won’t issue temporary restraining order in House of Esther case
FLINT, MI -- A temporary restraining order designed to prevent the sale of the old St. Agnes Catholic Church by the city of Flint won’t be granted, an attorney who asked for the action says. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the House of Esther, said Genesee Circuit Judge David...
Flint Latinx, city partner to provide expanded Spanish translation services
FLINT, MI — City of Flint officials say a new partnership with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center will provide expanded Spanish translation services for residents. City and center officials announced the arrangement in a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 30. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Davison schools administrator chosen to fill Board of Education vacancy
DAVISON, MI – A former Davison Community Schools administrator with 25 years of education experience will fill the vacancy on the Board of Education. Holly Halabicky, who most recently served the district as Executive Director of Student Services, was appointed to the open position on the Davison Community Schools Board of Education last week by the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD).
Guinness proclaims the tallest living pet cat in the world lives in Michigan
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The tallest living domestic cat in the entire world resides in Michigan and we’re not kitten around when we say that. Fenrir is featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which just came out in stores and online. The Savannah cat measured a...
Judge denies jury chance to see Family Dollar shooting scene, will allow gun evidence at trial
FLINT, MI – Jurors hearing the case of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020 will not be able to be taken to the scene to inspect the site of the shooting or the route the accused allegedly took in leaving the area, a Genesee County Circuit judge has ruled.
Dog sniffs out 2.5 pounds of fentanyl at Detroit border facility
DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol seized almost 2.5 pounds of fentanyl at a cargo shipping facility in Detroit. Agents contacted a K-9 unit from Detroit after identifying the suspicious package at the Gibraltar Station on Sept. 23. Once it was opened, agents noted that the package contained a Saran-wrapped...
MLive
52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0