Genesee County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Utility installation at site of new sustainable development will close Ann Arbor roads

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A section of Platt Road near County Farm Park in Ann Arbor is closing for more than a month for utility installation for a new development. The area is the site of the Veridian development, a planned sustainability-focused neighborhood with an affordable component that has been years in the making at the property that once housed a county juvenile detention center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor renters get expanded rights with 10-1 final OK of new law

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has taken another step to expand renter rights. City Council voted 10-1 Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the final OK to a new ordinance giving renters, who make up a majority of the city’s population, the right to renew apartment leases unless their landlords have a legal reason to evict them.
MDHHS, Food Bank plan Flint mobile pantries for October

FLINT, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout the month of October. Thanks to the partnership of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, October’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of...
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Former Davison schools administrator chosen to fill Board of Education vacancy

DAVISON, MI – A former Davison Community Schools administrator with 25 years of education experience will fill the vacancy on the Board of Education. Holly Halabicky, who most recently served the district as Executive Director of Student Services, was appointed to the open position on the Davison Community Schools Board of Education last week by the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD).
