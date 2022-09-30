ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 45

Aundria
3d ago

Some people "Accommodate me and my need to ride my bicycle across a bridge" The bridge doesn't have a bike lane currently, Presumably because of safety concerns. Whiners....

Reply(3)
11
Imagine that
4d ago

Are the bicyclists going to pay to maintain the bridge ongoing, or do they expect all other taxpayers to do that for them?

Reply(10)
12
Marc
4d ago

The old bridge didn’t have this access, so nothing has changed in building the new one other than it being able to accommodate more traffic and ease the back ups that were known to occur with the old 2 lane bridge. Removing the old bridge can only improve the environmental impact by turning the rubble into artificial reef material. The only thing putting a walkway/bicycle way to the new bridge or retaining the old bridge would be to make it easier for crime to transcend state lines. Before crying about the bride not having a walkway/bicycle path, why aren’t the current ones in Charles county being utilized in the first place? Can’t complain that something isn’t there if the ones that do exist in the county are not being utilized to begin with!!!

Reply(4)
11
Augusta Free Press

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies

The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RICHMOND, VA
Government
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
WSET

Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire

He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland

If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
MARYLAND STATE
Augusta Free Press

Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade

Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Coastal Virginia prepares for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S., residents of coastal Virginia are bracing for the potential of severe tidal flooding. National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Poche says remnants of Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Barricade prompts shelter in place in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County police are asking people around Castle Boulevard and Castle Ridge Circle in the Fairland, Maryland area to shelter in place as they deal with an active barricade Tuesday morning. The police tweeted that at 2:25 a.m. officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 14000 block...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Montgomery County school officials offer progress report on current, future staffing

More than one month into the school year, Montgomery County, Maryland, public school officials reported that they have managed to fill 99% of their teacher vacancies. At a meeting before a county council education committee, Janine Bacquie with Montgomery County schools outlined the progress the district is making on the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” an education reform plan that includes goals for hiring and retaining teachers. Each school district has to submit its plans to achieve the state’s goals by March 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

