Some people "Accommodate me and my need to ride my bicycle across a bridge" The bridge doesn't have a bike lane currently, Presumably because of safety concerns. Whiners....
Are the bicyclists going to pay to maintain the bridge ongoing, or do they expect all other taxpayers to do that for them?
The old bridge didn’t have this access, so nothing has changed in building the new one other than it being able to accommodate more traffic and ease the back ups that were known to occur with the old 2 lane bridge. Removing the old bridge can only improve the environmental impact by turning the rubble into artificial reef material. The only thing putting a walkway/bicycle way to the new bridge or retaining the old bridge would be to make it easier for crime to transcend state lines. Before crying about the bride not having a walkway/bicycle path, why aren’t the current ones in Charles county being utilized in the first place? Can’t complain that something isn’t there if the ones that do exist in the county are not being utilized to begin with!!!
Comments / 45