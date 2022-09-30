Read full article on original website
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
metalinjection
D.C. Attorneys Can't Find ICED EARTH Frontman & Insurrectionist JON SCHAFFER
Iced Earth frontman and noted insurrectionist Jon Schaffer seems to have disappeared. According to a report by The Republic, process servers attempting to physically notify Schaffer that the District of Columbia was suing him in federal court over his participation in the January 6 insurrection have failed to do so at least 25 times across seven different addresses in three separate states.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win
Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
WTOP
3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home — and their cat — were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the...
WTOP
Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death
FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil...
WTOP
DC’s Go-Go Fitness celebrates 10 years
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Danette “Dani” Tucker was 12 years old when her father took her to her first go-go. She referred to her father and her uncles as “go-go heads,” in an interview with WTOP.
September ends with two more million dollar lottery winners
The month of September ended with the Maryland Lottery crowning two more millionaires. One lucky scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lanham Severn Drive in Prince George’s County.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
WJLA
Md. suspect ID'd in Fairfax County jewelry store smash-and-grab armed robbery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police identified a suspect Monday wanted in connection to the Sept. 20 armed robbery of the Sonia Jewelry and Boutique Inc. in Springfield, Va. Authorities released a photo of Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland. He's described as being five foot ten inches...
Nottingham MD
Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Perry Hall, Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The luck just keeps on coming for local Maryland Lottery players. In addition to the winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold in Bowleys Quarters last week, two more players cashed in recently. Lottery officials say a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold at the High’s store...
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
WTOP
DC woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28. Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24,...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
WTOP
Candidates in Va.’s 10th Congressional race weigh in on transgender student policies
The recent controversy related to transgender policies in Virginia schools made its way into a congressional race in Northern Virginia as the two candidates weighed in with their thoughts on the issue Sunday night. “That right belongs to the parents,” said Republican Hung Cao. Cao is challenging Democratic Rep....
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco
A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; One Unclaimed
Maryland Lottery reports that two winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring last week, while one was sold in Takoma Park but has gone unclaimed. A Bonus Bingo X20 ticket for $10,000 was sold at Hillendale Beer and Wine, 10117 New Hampshire Avenue, and a Racetrax ticket for $11,156.10 was sold at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road.
WTOP
Hogan convenes meeting with supporters to discuss possible White House run
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov. Larry Hogan continues to take tentative steps toward seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. On Thursday evening, Hogan convened a meeting of about 50...
fox5dc.com
DC Attorney General sues Liberty Tax claiming it misled thousands of customers
WASHINGTON - D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest taxes filer in the nation -with multiple offices...
LAW・
