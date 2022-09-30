ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

D.C. Attorneys Can't Find ICED EARTH Frontman & Insurrectionist JON SCHAFFER

Iced Earth frontman and noted insurrectionist Jon Schaffer seems to have disappeared. According to a report by The Republic, process servers attempting to physically notify Schaffer that the District of Columbia was suing him in federal court over his participation in the January 6 insurrection have failed to do so at least 25 times across seven different addresses in three separate states.
ENTERTAINMENT
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win

Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
PARKTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home — and their cat — were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the...
HERMANTOWN, MN
WTOP

Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WTOP

DC’s Go-Go Fitness celebrates 10 years

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Danette “Dani” Tucker was 12 years old when her father took her to her first go-go. She referred to her father and her uncles as “go-go heads,” in an interview with WTOP.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rising Star Promotions#Dhh Promotions#Old School Boxing
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Perry Hall, Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The luck just keeps on coming for local Maryland Lottery players. In addition to the winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold in Bowleys Quarters last week, two more players cashed in recently. Lottery officials say a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold at the High’s store...
PERRY HALL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28. Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24,...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco

A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WTOP

Hogan convenes meeting with supporters to discuss possible White House run

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov. Larry Hogan continues to take tentative steps toward seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. On Thursday evening, Hogan convened a meeting of about 50...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Attorney General sues Liberty Tax claiming it misled thousands of customers

WASHINGTON - D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest taxes filer in the nation -with multiple offices...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy