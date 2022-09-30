Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Sorry enter their indie sleaze era with new song “Closer”
London band Sorry have dropped new song "Closer," the final song to arrive ahead of new album Anywhere But Here, out this Friday (October 7) on Domino. "We wanted it to sound like a song from a NYC band in the noughties and the sound developed from there," the group say in a statement. Mission accomplished!
The FADER
Song You Need: Rome Streetz is unrelenting on “Heart On Froze”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. My favorite moments on Kiss The Ring, the excellent new album from New York rapper Rome Streetz, are the ones where chaos very nearly takes over. When the engine of ’90s east coast hip-hop and Streetz’s own well-earned braggadocio becomes so overpowered, the wheels of the song seem liable to fall off. It’s an invigorating sound to bear witness to, and one the veteran MC taps into to a new degree on songs like “Heart On Froze.”
The FADER
Quavo and Takeoff on Migos future: “We see our future as a duo”
Quavo and Takeoff have a new album out this week. The duo, Unc & Phew as they have dubbed themselves, are notably minus the third Migos member, Offset, and have spoken on the current dynamic between the three family members. During an appearance on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast, Quavo...
The FADER
Paramore are playing “Misery Business” live again
Returned to live duty in over four years on Sunday night, kicking off a tour of small venues to mark their new era in Bakersfield, CA. Hayley Williams and co. played new song "This Is Why" just days after announcing news of their next album. They also found space in the setlist for "Misery Business," the 2007 track that has proved to be a political hot potato in recent years.
RELATED PEOPLE
The FADER
Emerging artist Olivia Cella knows what it means to start over
Losing an entire project would be a likely deterrent for any artist, but for emerging pop artist Olivia Cella it was a chance at creating something even better. After recording over 100 songs for what would eventually become her Barista EP, her producer’s laptop was stolen - along with the entire project. “I ran into another friend of mine who was able to isolate the stems somehow, and she recreated the beats for me and I re-recorded the songs because we lost my vocal tracks,” she explained, adding tracks “Green” and “Vertigo” saw the biggest changes. “I got to collaborate with so many different people throughout the process of remaking the songs, getting their opinions. That’s how you grow as an artist. I’m honestly kind of glad the laptop got stolen.”
Trailer for ‘Emancipation’ teases Will Smith’s first project since Oscars slap
Viewers are getting a glimpse at Will Smith’s first project since his infamous altercation with Chris Rock earlier this year at the Academy Awards. Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for “Emancipation” on Monday. The film, starring Smith, focuses on an enslaved man who, “relying on his wits,...
The FADER
Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw to skip another year, will return in 2023
Camp Flog Gnaw, the annual festival established by Tyler, the Creator, will not return until next year. Tyler's manager Chris Clancy confirmed the news in an interview with Billboard, stressing that the rapper's hectic schedule is the reason the festival will not take place in its usual November slot. "It’s...
The FADER
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived. The long-awaited follow-up to the original Black Panther — a 2018 Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan and soundtracked in part by Kendrick Lamar — is scheduled for a November 11 release in theaters nationwide. It will star returning cast members such as Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, as well as Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays a new character introduced in the trailer as Namor, “the Feathered Serpent God” who rules the underwater kingdom of Talocan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
Beyoncé drops “Summer Renaissance” video as part of Tiffany & Co. ad campaign
Beyoncé has kept fans waiting an unusually long time for a visual accompaniment to her 2022 album Renaissance. The two month gap between the album arriving and some kind of video has ended today with a suitably stylish and dancefloor-orientated video for “Summer Renaissance” dropping on Monday. The clip was directed by Mark Romanek and is described as a “brand campaign anthem film” for Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. Check it out above.
Comments / 0