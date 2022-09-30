ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Multifamily Residence In Stamford

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
The multifamily home that caught fire in Stamford Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department

An early-morning fire broke out at a multifamily residence in Fairfield County.

Firefighters received reports of the blaze in Stamford on Fairfield Avenue at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a large fire that extended from all three floors to an attic of the residence, the Stamford Fire Department said.

The heat from the fire was also damaging two adjacent multifamily homes, the fire department reported.

Authorities said a second alarm was ordered by the first arriving companies due to the amount of fire and the kinds of structures involved.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 35 minutes of arriving, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene, according to the report.

According to the fire department, additional support at the scene was provided by:

  • The Stamford Fire Department Mechanical Division
  • Stamford Fire Department Training Division
  • Stamford Emergency Medical Services
  • The Stamford Police Department

“This was a fast-moving fire that involved the entire rear of a large multi-family home in the very early morning hours," Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said. "If it were not for the immediate actions of the first-arriving firefighters from the West Side Fire Station, this fire would have quickly extended to several adjacent structures and placed numerous additional lives at risk.”

Daily Voice

IN THIS ARTICLE
mycitizensnews.com

