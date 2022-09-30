ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown After Ime Udoka's Suspension: “Who’s Gonna Lead Them Now? Is This The Time With Tatum Or Jaylen Brown?"

The Boston Celtics are in a complex position now after their head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization following a violation of the team's organizational guidelines that will keep him at home for an entire year. This situation has been one of the hottest topics around the league, and things get worse by the day.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Chicago

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Questionable Vs. Bulls

Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

PJ Tucker Uses Milwaukee Bucks as Motivation for Sixers

Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final training camp session in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon, head coach Doc Rivers had high praise for the team’s veteran forward, PJ Tucker. Following Philly’s latest training camp session, the Sixers head coach pointed out that the team possesses just one player...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen many times...
BROOKLYN, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Season Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies were a surprising frontrunner in the Western Conference last season. With a talented young core led by a future MVP candidate, will the Grizzlies take the next step toward’s NBA immortality?. Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Season Preview. 2021-22 Recap. Memphis surpassed all expectations last season by earning...
MEMPHIS, TN

