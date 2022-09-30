Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Disagree With Bam Adebayo After He Said He, Draymond Green, And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Only Players Who Can Defend 1-5 Positions
Without a good defense, winning games in the NBA is tough. While most fans love the extravagant scoring runs and moves, having a great defense is equally important. We have seen countless times when a defensive team has given an offensive team a run for their money. In the current...
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown After Ime Udoka's Suspension: “Who’s Gonna Lead Them Now? Is This The Time With Tatum Or Jaylen Brown?"
The Boston Celtics are in a complex position now after their head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization following a violation of the team's organizational guidelines that will keep him at home for an entire year. This situation has been one of the hottest topics around the league, and things get worse by the day.
Blake Griffin cites NBA legend as reason for unique Celtics number
Monday was Blake Griffin’s first official day as a member of the Boston Celtics. Boston will be the forward’s fourth NBA stop and Griffin took inspiration from another well-traveled legendary NBA big man when picking out a number no Celtic has ever worn before. Griffin will become the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Questionable Vs. Bulls
Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the...
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
Yardbarker
PJ Tucker Uses Milwaukee Bucks as Motivation for Sixers
Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final training camp session in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon, head coach Doc Rivers had high praise for the team’s veteran forward, PJ Tucker. Following Philly’s latest training camp session, the Sixers head coach pointed out that the team possesses just one player...
FOX Sports
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen many times...
How Kobe Bryant And Shaq’s Feud Caused The Lakers To Become ‘Dysfunctional’, According To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar weighs in on the past feud between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker all out for Sixers vs. Nets
NEW YORK–The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their preseason schedule on Monday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. This will give them an opportunity to get out there and get a few tune-ups in before the real games start on Oct. 18. However, the...
lastwordonsports.com
Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Season Preview
The Memphis Grizzlies were a surprising frontrunner in the Western Conference last season. With a talented young core led by a future MVP candidate, will the Grizzlies take the next step toward’s NBA immortality?. Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Season Preview. 2021-22 Recap. Memphis surpassed all expectations last season by earning...
