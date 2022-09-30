Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Audiology Experts Explain Impact of Electrical Signals in Your Ear
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates knows the ins and outs of your ear. Emily finds out how the electric signals in your ear can impact your hearing.
WSET
Trick or Treat! Town of South Boston announces Halloween activities, safety tips
SOUTH BOSTON. Va. (WSET) — The Town of South Boston would like citizens and visitors to know that Halloween will be observed on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the town. The town would also like to let folks know that,...
WSET
Families are still searching for places to live after tree falls on their quadplex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg are feeling the effects of Ian's impact. Four families are trying to recover after a tree fell on their quadplex on Edgeway Drive Friday night. It left them without a place to live. Brittney Floyd lived there with her sons. She spent...
WSET
Win Diapers for a Year from Babyganics Using #Pootraits
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Babyganics is hosting a contest called Poo Traits, where you can win free diapers! All you need to win is your cell phone! Emily finds out how you can enter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Family of three homeless after giant tree falls on their Blairs home during Ian impacts
BLAIRS, Va. (WSET) — A family in Blairs is dealing with the fallout after Ian swept through the Southside. Karen St. John and her two sons were uprooted from their home after a tree crashed into it on Friday night. "Just worry because I just went back to work,...
WSET
A safe space to Trick or Treat, Halloween event to be held by St. Stephens in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Forest is making a safe space for kids to Trick or Treat this Halloween. The church is hosting its first annual community "Trunk or Treat" event on Sunday, October 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot.
WSET
The Water Dog wins Tripadvisor award; top 10% of listings worldwide
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Water Dog restaurant in Downtown Lynchburg won Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award for being in the top 10% of their listings worldwide. The award celebrates businesses that received great reviews from travelers and diners around the globe over the last 12 months, and that's exactly what The Water Dog delivered.
WSET
Sunday brings one last round of rain before sunshine returns
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to some clouds, mist, drizzle, and even some pockets of fog for most. Some are waking up to some steadier rain, and that's the trend moving forward this afternoon. Sunday, as Ian pulls away, we get the wrap-around flow and that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
City of Danville waiving volume restrictions for storm debris cleanup after Ian
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some residents in the River City are getting much-needed help as clean-up efforts continue after Ian. The City of Danville is waiving volume restrictions for the collection of tree limbs and cuttings, brush, and other storm debris. In other words, residents can put out as...
WSET
Four families are homeless after tree crashes into home in Lynchburg
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Many of you are certainly seeing Ian's impact here at home and four Lynchburg families now have no place to live after Friday night's storm. Around 10:30 Friday night, a tree fell on a quadplex on Edgeway Drive. Thankfully all four families living there made...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
WSET
Household hazardous waste and electronic recycling to open Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you've got any hazardous waste to dispose of or want to recycle electronics, Saturday is the perfect day to get them off your hands. From 8 a.m. till noon on October 8, the City of Lynchburg's Public Works Department will be collecting household hazardous waste and recycling electronics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
An eye from the sky! See how Danville's changed from 1948 to 2022
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville's Information Technology Department announced on Monday that the 2022 aerial photographs are now available on its geographic information systems (GIS) website using the Parcel Viewer application. The photos were taken on June 2 with a 3-inch resolution. At this high resolution,...
WSET
Danville Utilities restores many customers power, working hard to restore all power
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ian has brought lots of damage and many people have lost power. Danville Utilities said they were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 of its customers. They gave an update on Sunday morning at 8:30. They said that there are still 1,974 customers...
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
Area closings due to weather
(WFXR) — As Hurricane Ian impacts our area check here for the latest closings and reschedules. Roanoke Valley Brett Young Concert – Downtown Roanoke Inc. has rescheduled the Brett Young Concert set for Friday night. A new date has yet to be announced and Downtown Roanoke Inc. says tickets will be rolled over when a […]
WSET
Unveiling Ceremony for statue of Tuskegee Airman held at Lynchburg airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Lynchburg community came together to honor an African American pioneer. On Saturday, there was a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the statue of Tuskegee Airman Chauncey E. Spencer at the Lynchburg Regional Airport. The Lynchburg native was a founding member of the...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSET
Electrical crews in Danville begin restoring power after Ian
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Electrical crews are working around the clock to restore power in Danville after Tropical Storm Ian caused widespread power outages. A tree fell on a power line in a neighborhood near Franklin Turnpike. ABC13 spoke with Peggy Anderson. She is a caretaker at a home...
Comments / 0