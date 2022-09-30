ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

City
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

The Water Dog wins Tripadvisor award; top 10% of listings worldwide

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Water Dog restaurant in Downtown Lynchburg won Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award for being in the top 10% of their listings worldwide. The award celebrates businesses that received great reviews from travelers and diners around the globe over the last 12 months, and that's exactly what The Water Dog delivered.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Sunday brings one last round of rain before sunshine returns

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to some clouds, mist, drizzle, and even some pockets of fog for most. Some are waking up to some steadier rain, and that's the trend moving forward this afternoon. Sunday, as Ian pulls away, we get the wrap-around flow and that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Household hazardous waste and electronic recycling to open Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you've got any hazardous waste to dispose of or want to recycle electronics, Saturday is the perfect day to get them off your hands. From 8 a.m. till noon on October 8, the City of Lynchburg's Public Works Department will be collecting household hazardous waste and recycling electronics.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

An eye from the sky! See how Danville's changed from 1948 to 2022

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville's Information Technology Department announced on Monday that the 2022 aerial photographs are now available on its geographic information systems (GIS) website using the Parcel Viewer application. The photos were taken on June 2 with a 3-inch resolution. At this high resolution,...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Area closings due to weather

(WFXR) — As Hurricane Ian impacts our area check here for the latest closings and reschedules. Roanoke Valley Brett Young Concert – Downtown Roanoke Inc. has rescheduled the Brett Young Concert set for Friday night. A new date has yet to be announced and Downtown Roanoke Inc. says tickets will be rolled over when a […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Unveiling Ceremony for statue of Tuskegee Airman held at Lynchburg airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Lynchburg community came together to honor an African American pioneer. On Saturday, there was a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the statue of Tuskegee Airman Chauncey E. Spencer at the Lynchburg Regional Airport. The Lynchburg native was a founding member of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Electrical crews in Danville begin restoring power after Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Electrical crews are working around the clock to restore power in Danville after Tropical Storm Ian caused widespread power outages. A tree fell on a power line in a neighborhood near Franklin Turnpike. ABC13 spoke with Peggy Anderson. She is a caretaker at a home...
DANVILLE, VA

