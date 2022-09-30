DMR Commissioner Keliher to Maine lobstermen: ‘It is imperative that we participate in the process to provide Maine’s input’

Read full article on original website
Support Reny for Maine Senate
The political issues to which I've devoted much of both my personal and professional lives are the well being of all children and teens, healthcare - especially for women and seniors - and other seniors' issues such as the ability to age in place gracefully, with all the community supports that can help them do so. So it should come as no surprise that I enthusiastically support Cameron Reny for the Maine senate.
Long-range plan needed in Westport
I left the Select Board meeting at Westport Island last night as I no longer wanted to participate in the “Blame Game” with the term “his estimate” being repeated by the Second Selectman and a handout pointing out overruns in the Maintenance budget happening the last five years.
This October, we build awareness and take action to end domestic violence in our communities
This October, New Hope Midcoast will join other advocates across the state to recognize Domestic Violence Action Month (DVAM). For the last 35 years, the goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been just that–raising awareness about domestic violence, its prevalence within our community, and how it impacts survivors, their families, and society as a whole. Domestic Violence Action Month signifies that now, in addition to awareness, we believe it’s important to equip people with tools focused on action through prevention, response, and community education. We hope that in this month, as well as throughout the year, we can share information about the services we provide and the ways in which communities and individuals can best support survivors in their lives. Today, New Hope Midcoast recognizes DVAM in several ways: providing important education to our communities about safe and respectful relationships, mourning the loss of those killed by their abusers, and celebrating survivor resilience by honoring the stories they share.
Norman F. Breitner
Norman F. Breitner, former Director of Information Services at Maine State Housing Authority, died on Sept. 19, 2022 after living with lung cancer for over four years. He was 77. Norm was born on Aug. 22, 1945 in San Francisco, firstborn son of Marcelle and Fred Breitner. Norm’s love of...
This week at Harbor Theater
“A Love Song” – (PG; 1 hour, 21 minutes) - Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West. A Love Song weaves a lyrical and ultimately joyful refrain out of the transformative act of finding love at any age. Showing at 7 p,m, Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6.
Hootenanny returns Oct. 15
Among the events postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, the annual Hootenanny at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House hasn’t taken to the stage since the spring of 2019. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Garry Blackman and the Hootenanny return. The evening is once again a fundraiser for the Opera House, with musicians donating their time, and all ticket proceeds going to help with the maintenance of the historic building. Over the years the Hootenanny has raised more than $25,000 for the non-profit Opera House.
