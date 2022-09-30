Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This FallElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery wrong-way crash in Polk County
One person was killed in a fiery wrong-way crash along State Road 540 Sunday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Crash with semitruck at Okahumpka intersection kills Sarasota man, seriously injures another, FHP says
OKAHUMPKA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning in Okahumpka that involved a semitruck and an SUV left a passenger in the latter vehicle dead and its driver injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:44 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 470 and 33,...
fox13news.com
FHP trooper rescued from Hardee County floodwaters; patrol car pulled out by crane
WAUCHULA, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had to be rescued from rising floodwater caused by Hurricane Ian, as the storm barreled through the state last week. Ocala police said the trooper was driving in Hardee County on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29. That's when the bridge washed out, taking the trooper's cruiser with it.
850wftl.com
Teen dead, one other not expected to survive following carjacking
ST PETERSBURG, FL– — One teen is dead and two others are left with life-threatening and critical injuries following an early morning carjacking in Pinellas County. The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the area regarding a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run laid to rest
Members of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will gather in Lutz on Monday to pay their respects to Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.
1 teen dead, 2 injured after crashing stolen car in St. Pete, sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager is dead and two others are injured after a stolen vehicle crash at a Winn Dixie in St. Petersburg Sunday morning, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. In a Sunday morning press conference, Gualtieri said the sheriff’s office was responding to an unrelated burglary call at around 3:20 a.m. on […]
Pinellas County Schools offers counseling after student killed in stolen vehicle crash
The Pinellas County Schools had crisis counselors available on Monday following the death of a student over the weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PCSO: 1 teen dead, 2 others hospitalized after car flips while trying to get away from deputies
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old is dead and two others are in the hospital after a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say three boys between the ages of 15 and 16 are suspected of breaking into an unlocked vehicle in a driveway near 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North and attempting to drive away from deputies.
fox13news.com
Loved ones give final farewell to Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run
LUTZ, Fla. - Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement officers paid their final respects to a Pinellas County deputy who was killed in the line of duty. The funeral service for Deputy Michael Hartwick was held Monday morning at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. A procession was also held to the church.
Pasco deputies searching for New Port Richey shooting suspect
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot a man during a fight on Saturday afternoon.
Pasco sheriff’s office searching for man last seen in New Port Richey on bicycle
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man, as of Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Person Injured In Early Morning Tampa Storage Unit Fire
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) fought a single-alarm structure fire at a storage facility early in the morning on Sunday. HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 3:44 AM from a first-party caller stating flames and smoke were visible from
iontb.com
Coast Guard rescues occupants after boat crashes into rocks near St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport
Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continue to investigate a crash that injured the occupants of a boat at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. At around 4 a.m., personnel from the USCG Sector St. Petersburg were alerted of someone yelling help in the area...
Alleged wallet-snatcher swims into Tampa Bay to avoid arrest, police say
Tampa police officers took to land, air and sea to capture a man accused of robbery on Saturday.
Florida police rescue 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian
Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.
fox13news.com
Ruskin Family Drive-In left with $10,000 worth of damage after Hurricane Ian
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre took more than $10,000 worth of storm damage and will be closed for most of the week. When Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, the wind took one of the 56 panels on the Ruskin Family Drive-In's 64 by 28 screen. Co-owner John...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
fox13news.com
Family-owned tropical fish farm in Plant City catches fire overnight
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before 2 a.m., Hillsborough firefighters rushed to a fish farm in Plant City. First responders received the report from a citizen who spotted the flames at 5-D Tropical, located on Bob Head Road. By the time firefighters arrived, a large metal building was fully involved. Crews...
fox13news.com
As flooding continues in North Port, Tampa sends officers, firefighters to help
NORTH PORT, Fla. - City of Tampa Police officers and firefighters were deployed to North Port to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding in the area. Before the 40 TPD officers and 15 Tampa firefighters left early Saturday morning, they were told, "You guys are gonna...
Comments / 0