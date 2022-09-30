ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

Teen dead, one other not expected to survive following carjacking

ST PETERSBURG, FL– — One teen is dead and two others are left with life-threatening and critical injuries following an early morning carjacking in Pinellas County. The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the area regarding a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moped#Traffic Accident
10 Tampa Bay

PCSO: 1 teen dead, 2 others hospitalized after car flips while trying to get away from deputies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old is dead and two others are in the hospital after a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say three boys between the ages of 15 and 16 are suspected of breaking into an unlocked vehicle in a driveway near 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North and attempting to drive away from deputies.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Family-owned tropical fish farm in Plant City catches fire overnight

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before 2 a.m., Hillsborough firefighters rushed to a fish farm in Plant City. First responders received the report from a citizen who spotted the flames at 5-D Tropical, located on Bob Head Road. By the time firefighters arrived, a large metal building was fully involved. Crews...
PLANT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy