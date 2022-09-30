Read full article on original website
Sea Coast Echo
Christine Quinn wants to launch her own fashion line
Christine Quinn is keen to launch hew own fashion line. The 33-year-old star - who is best known for appearing on 'Selling Sunset' - is eager to become more involved in the fashion industry after recently signing with IMG Models. Speaking after attending a number of shows at Paris Fashion...
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it's "really tough" being away from his daughter on the road. The 'Circles' hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it's "heartbreaking" whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods. He told GQ: “It’s...
10 best highlighters for showcasing a shimmery glow
Highlighter is an essential make-up bag buy and when applied to parts of the face and body which catch the light – including the temples, browbones, cupid’s bow, cheekbones and decolletage – it adds a healthy-looking glow and iridescent shimmer to skin.While desired highlighting effects can vary dramatically according to your preference, formulas span across creams, powders, and sticks in naturally radiant to overtly sparkly finishes. Typically though, they have a lightweight texture which is suitable for dotting onto key areas and can also be mixed in with foundation or tinted moisturiser to maximise an all-over glow and work well...
