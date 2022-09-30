Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers shot a man, went on cross-city robbery spree overnight, Chicago police say
An armed robbery crew shot a man during a carjacking attempt on the West Side, then went on a cross-city crime spree that left at least 15 victims in their wake overnight, according to Chicago police. The same group committed five robberies on the north and near west sides last week, according to CPD.
CPD warns residents about string of violent robberies, including 12 Monday morning
Chicago police are warning residents about a series of violent armed robberies across the city, including 12 that happened Monday morning. The warnings were sent to residents of downtown, the Near West Side, Logan Square, River North, and Lakeview.
Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night. At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said. The 32-year-old is a valid...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago armed robbers strike 12 times in 3 hours overnight
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies on the North and West sides, twelve of which happened in the early morning hours of October 3 between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, in each incident, two to four suspects armed with weapons approached...
cwbchicago.com
2 charged with violent robbery of North Side convenience store; one has been on parole for about a month
Prosecutors have charged two men with the violent armed robbery of a convenience store on Chicago’s North Side last week. The robbers’ getaway car had been hijacked just minutes earlier, but the men aren’t charged with that crime. Just after midnight Thursday, three men wearing ski masks...
Toddler killed in hit-and-run on Northwest Side
First responders rushed the toddler to Lurie’s Children's Hospital.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with hammers steal jewelry, threaten employee at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills
VERNON HILLS, Ill. - Authorities are looking for two male suspects who smashed a display case at a jewelry store and stole items Monday at a mall in west suburban Vernon Hills. About 11:26 a.m., the suspects entered Z Fine Jewelry at Hawthorn Mall and smashed a display case with...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chicago's Old Town following argument
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning. About 5:22 a.m., police say a 38-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him multiple times. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspects...
CPD warns of violent robberies in the city, at least 12 reported just on Monday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include 12 Monday morning.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from a West Side gas station where the robbery spree began. Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car,...
12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 69, reported missing from Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side. Oscar Sanchez, 69, was last seen Sunday in the 2800 block of South Archer Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert. Sanchez is...
cwbchicago.com
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside
Police are investigating the relationship.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related. Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago violence: 17-year-old shot in eye while standing on porch in Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was shot in the eye on Sunday afternoon in Chicago. Police said the young man was standing on a porch on South Justine near 90th in Washington Heights around noon when someone opened fire. He was hit in the left eye and rushed to Christ Hospital...
