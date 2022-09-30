ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night. At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said. The 32-year-old is a valid...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago armed robbers strike 12 times in 3 hours overnight

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies on the North and West sides, twelve of which happened in the early morning hours of October 3 between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, in each incident, two to four suspects armed with weapons approached...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Chicago's Old Town following argument

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning. About 5:22 a.m., police say a 38-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him multiple times. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspects...
CBS Chicago

CPD warns of violent robberies in the city, at least 12 reported just on Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include 12 Monday morning.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from a West Side gas station where the robbery spree began.  Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car,...
CBS Chicago

12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
fox32chicago.com

Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 69, reported missing from Brighton Park

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side. Oscar Sanchez, 69, was last seen Sunday in the 2800 block of South Archer Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert. Sanchez is...
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related. Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street. The...
CHICAGO, IL

