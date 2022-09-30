Jerome F. “Jerry” Yurk, 86, formerly of 2523 S. 15th St., Sheboygan, passed away at Terrace Place Assisted Living on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Jerry was born in West Bloomfield, Wisconsin on February 12, 1936 to the late Frederick Yurk and Edna (Kempf) Zahn. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in the class of 1953. After graduation, Jerry enlisted in the Army. Jerry was united in marriage to Joan Schuster at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on August 17, 1957. Jerry was employed by Plastics Engineering, working in the lab for 39 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed pitching horseshoe, casino gambling, golfing, camping, grilling out for family, traveling, bowling and fishing. We will always remember Jerry for his beautiful smile.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO