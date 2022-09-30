Read full article on original website
Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week
The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board
Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
Police Searching For Missing Harmony Business Owner
Zelienople police are searching for a missing man who owns an area business. 54-year-old Tod DiMinno, who owns the Harmony Emporium, was last seen in the Harmony Borough this past Wednesday. He is believed to be driving his red 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno is about 5’10” and 160 pounds. He...
Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native
Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
Riverhounds Fall to Visiting San Antonio FC
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the visiting San Antonio FC on Saturday, the final 1-0. Saturday’s match remained scoreless until the 86th minute. With the win, San Antonio clinched the top overall spot in this year’s USL postseason. Pittsburgh will return to action this coming Sunday (October 9th)...
